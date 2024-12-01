Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Trump only knows how to win elections
Trumps high tariffs and and sanctions policy is going to backfire on him
Dec 1
•
Dr Ev RAPITI
2
Share this post
Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter
Trump only knows how to win elections
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
November 2024
Why Africa remains permanently poor
Africa is under the control of the neo-colonists from the global North to ensure that Africa remains permanently dependent on its former colonialists…
Nov 29
•
Dr Ev RAPITI
5
Share this post
Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter
Why Africa remains permanently poor
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
The law and media waste resources on frivolous cases.
The courts in South Africa have been listening for six years to a single unimportant claim but refuse to assist the desperately injured.
Nov 26
•
Dr Ev RAPITI
6
Share this post
Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter
The law and media waste resources on frivolous cases.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
The entire medical and health establishment must be investigated for corruption.
Covid has unveiled the lies we have been living through for the past 100 years. Society suffered and medical credibility was destroyed.
Nov 25
•
Dr Ev RAPITI
7
Share this post
Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter
The entire medical and health establishment must be investigated for corruption.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
Dr Jackie Stone, life and legacy
A tribute to the late Dr Jackie stone from Zimbabwe, by Dr E V Rapiti
Nov 18
•
Dr Ev RAPITI
14
Share this post
Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter
Dr Jackie Stone, life and legacy
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
Closure of spaza shops in SA, hasty
Spaza shops are the only source of income for the semi-literate and unskilled
Nov 18
•
Dr Ev RAPITI
6
Share this post
Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter
Closure of spaza shops in SA, hasty
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Big corporates responsible for poverty
Big corporates slowly destroyed the middle class by shutting down their businesses.
Nov 17
•
Dr Ev RAPITI
5
Share this post
Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter
Big corporates responsible for poverty
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Nov 17
Why the Dems lost
The DEMs lost the elections because the relied on the votes of the small LGBQT plus and the illegal immigrants ignoring the larger ordinary working…
Nov 11
•
Dr Ev RAPITI
7
Share this post
Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter
Why the Dems lost
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
October 2024
Dr Stone's accusers must be tried
The two professors who accused Jackie of malpractice must be investigated , October 30, 2024 Dr E V Rapiti
Oct 30
•
Dr Ev RAPITI
5
Share this post
Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter
Dr Stone's accusers must be tried
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Modern China
The Chinese have taken 700 million citizens out of poverty
Oct 26
•
Dr Ev RAPITI
2
Share this post
Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter
Modern China
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
We do not need superpowers anymore
The existence of superpowers has created more threats of war than peace.
Oct 26
•
Dr Ev RAPITI
2
Share this post
Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter
We do not need superpowers anymore
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2024 Dr Ev RAPITI
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts