Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter

Home
Archive
About

November 2024

Why Africa remains permanently poor
Africa is under the control of the neo-colonists from the global North to ensure that Africa remains permanently dependent on its former colonialists…
  
Dr Ev RAPITI
3
The law and media waste resources on frivolous cases.
The courts in South Africa have been listening for six years to a single unimportant claim but refuse to assist the desperately injured.
  
Dr Ev RAPITI
2
The entire medical and health establishment must be investigated for corruption.
Covid has unveiled the lies we have been living through for the past 100 years. Society suffered and medical credibility was destroyed.
  
Dr Ev RAPITI
5
Dr Jackie Stone, life and legacy
A tribute to the late Dr Jackie stone from Zimbabwe, by Dr E V Rapiti
  
Dr Ev RAPITI
2
Closure of spaza shops in SA, hasty
Spaza shops are the only source of income for the semi-literate and unskilled
  
Dr Ev RAPITI
1
Big corporates responsible for poverty
Big corporates slowly destroyed the middle class by shutting down their businesses.
  
Dr Ev RAPITI
Why the Dems lost
The DEMs lost the elections because the relied on the votes of the small LGBQT plus and the illegal immigrants ignoring the larger ordinary working…
  
Dr Ev RAPITI

October 2024

© 2024 Dr Ev RAPITI
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture