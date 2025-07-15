Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
1d

I found myself becoming a big time people pleaser when I quit the drugs and alcohol. It got so bad that if you stepped on my foot, I would apologize for my foot being in your way! I guess I felt terrible guilt over how I treated others when under the influence.

I was taught by others to assert myself, then I took that too far.

I finally got to the point where I would not be a punching bag and would not treat others like one.

Life has been much easier and happier since!

Have a great and blessed day, Doctor!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nancy Juskowich's avatar
Nancy Juskowich
1d

I needed your advice and doctoring a long time ago. I was a people person the majority of my life even though I grew up in a very loving, happy stable family. I did lack self confidence in different areas. Fortunately, in my senior years I a lot less people contact and situations. Again, and I will say it a lot, Bless you for all the wisdom and genuine caring you give to all you can!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr Ev RAPITI
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture