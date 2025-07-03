Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter

Jul 6

Thank you Nancy for your kind words. I really appreciate it. I try my best but for some of my patients it's never enough. I had to deal with a terribly rude patient over wattsapp last night. it really unsettled me. Your message was such a breath of fresh air

Jul 5

I will say your morning affirmation prayer. Thank you so much for it. You know more about true health and healing of the body, mind and spirit. I am a 72 year old, fairly lonely and stressed woman. Being in the USA and living near two very large, well known medical institutions is useless. I avoid them like the plague. I would love so much to have a doctor like you ! Your patients are so very blessed t have you as their healer!

