🩺 In Defense of Medical Integrity: A Stand with Dr. Joseph Ladapo

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo has once again demonstrated the courage and ethical clarity that the world desperately needs. His recent call to halt the use of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines is not only scientifically grounded but morally imperative. Ladapo’s statement that these products “should not be used in any human beings”is a bold rejection of the politicized science that has dominated global health policy since 2020.

The mRNA vaccines were rushed into circulation under political pressure, not scientific rigor. Their rollout was a strategic move by Donald Trump—who has no medical training—to bolster his election campaign. The result? A global experiment on human beings, with children and pregnant women among the most vulnerable.

👶 Children and COVID: A Manufactured Threat

As a pediatrician, Dr. Rana Alissa, from the American Association of Paediatrics, should know better. Her claim that COVID poses a serious threat to children is not only misleading—it’s mischievous. Multiple studies have shown that children possess robust natural immunity to COVID-19, and the risk of severe illness is statistically negligible. Yet Dr. Rana continues to parrot institutional narratives, dismissing dissenting voices as “conspiracy theorists”and clinging to decades-old vaccine dogma that has no bearing on the novel mRNA technology.

🤰 Pregnancy and Pfizer: A Data Suppression Scandal

The Gynaecological Society of America and similar organizations have endorsed mRNA vaccines for pregnant women, despite damning evidence from Pfizer’s own post-authorization safety report. Released under court order, the data revealed that 23 of 32 known pregnancy outcomes resulted in spontaneous abortion—a staggering figure that cannot be ignored. The remaining 238 outcomes were conveniently “unknown,” rendering the dataset statistically useless but ethically alarming.

Dr. Rana’s defense of these vaccines in pregnancy, in light of such data, is not just irresponsible—it’s deceptive.

🧬 The Call for Global Accountability

It is time for citizens worldwide to stand behind ethical, independent doctors like Dr. Ladapo. We must reject the captured institutions—the WHO, the CDC, and the vaccine-loving Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation—that have prioritized pharmaceutical profits over human safety.

We must demand full investigations into the funding and influence of the HHS under RFK Jr., and ensure that public health policy is no longer dictated by corporate interests.

✊ A Final Word

We are not anti-science. We are pro-truth. We are not conspiracy theorists. We are defenders of medical sovereignty. The world needs more Ladapos—and fewer Ranas.

Dr EV RAPITI

Cape Town

July 22, 2025

Background

Dr. Rapiti is a family physician who has served the community of Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, for over 42 years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he personally treated more than 4,000 patients, achieving a recovery rate of 99.97% with no cases of long COVID or serious complications. He also managed numerous cases of vaccine-associated injuries, including Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), Bell’s palsy, vision loss, miscarriages, and aggressive forms of cancer often referred to as “turbo cancers.”

His clinical experiences led him to critically examine prevailing narratives about COVID vaccination—especially the broad claims of safety and effectiveness. Guided by his deep commitment to the Hippocratic Oath, "Do no harm," Dr. Rapiti advocates for open scientific inquiry and informed patient choice.

Several studies have emerged that align with his observations and raise further questions about adverse outcomes and long-term risks.