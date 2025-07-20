The Quiet Tyranny of Distraction: Choosing Priority in a World of Endless Pings

Dr EV Rapiti – July 20, 2025

Reflection

"You will receive several videos and posts that you feel you must see or read. Never watch or read them if they come in the way of your priorities. Getting informed is important—but certainly not more important than your priorities. It requires discipline and focus."

I grew up at a time when the only source of news was the radio or newspaper. Our wooden radio became a meeting place— crackling voices blurting through its speakers while the family gathered in still silence to catch up on events of the day.

Information became a necessity and a topic for animated family discussion, be it sports or politics.

I read newspapers not just for the headlines, but for the joy of opinion pieces, editorial letters, and thoughtful commentary. Eventually, local TV and radio stations replaced the paper. Then came the internet—news from every corner of the globe, instant and endless. Traditional outlets now fight to stay afloat amid social media’s tidal wave of content.

Now, ordinary people record scenes of violent crime, rage, abuse—within seconds it circulates across platforms. Graphic, sensational, irresistible. Students at school, workers at their desks, families out for leisure—all get caught in the grip of this relentless stream. They robotically scroll down for more like an addicts after their favourite fix

Once you’re drawn in, algorithms pull you deeper. Hours slip by watching videos or scrolling through posts, while your school project or work assignments are left untouched. Deadlines missed. Excuses made.

I too fell into this trap during COVID, reading obsessively to aid my work. But I was confronted by a disturbing truth: much of the mainstream coverage, even in reputed scientific journals, was laced with deception. Lies, packaged and peddled by poker-faced editors bought by big pharma.

Disillusioned, I turned to independent journalists—brave voices exposing what corporate media concealed. They opened my eyes to a grim reality: many top outlets don’t inform; they manipulate.

Today, I don’t read popular papers like the NY Times or listen to commercial radio. I don’t watch TV. I choose what informs me—carefully, selectively and sparingly.

We now live in an age where distraction masquerades as duty. Headlines scream urgency. Videos promise revelation. Posts insist, “You must see this!” But under all this noise lurks something more dangerous: the theft of time, attention, and self-direction.

Here’s the real question: who decides what’s important? And by what measure?

Most media outlets chase subscriptions, relevance, and profits. They push content not because it matters—but because it sells.

Yes, being informed is noble. But we must first ask: Is this relevant to me? Does it serve my priorities?

Most often, it doesn’t. Yet we squander hours consuming it.

Without discernment, we ingest news that disempowers us. We watch real-life violence that traumatizes, knowing we’re powerless to fix it.

Time is a precious commodity. Once lost, it's gone.

Too much social media is poison—it sabotages students, derails workers, and eats away at dreams.

A few simple principles:

- Limit how many platforms you belong to.

- Don’t read every post or respond to every message.

- Prioritise—this is not selfish, it’s responsible.

- Skip content that isn’t relevant to your life.

- Avoid posts that repeat themselves endlessly.

- Don’t feel guilty about unread messages—you have limited time, use it wisely.

- If you’re studying or working, avoid social media entirely.

I receive over 100 emails and 50 posts daily. If I can’t get to them, I delete them—no guilt, no apologies. Very few require my attention, and I know exactly which ones do.

Before you reach for your phone, ask yourself: What task do I need to finish? What time have I given to it? Social media can wait. Let others understand: you have priorities beyond theirs.

Remove yourself from groups that waste your time. Most have narrow agendas. Stay focused.

Avoid social media in the workplace—you’re not paid to be distracted. If you are, your work will suffer and very soon, you’ll lose more than just time: You’ll lose your livelihood.

Don’t let social media rob you of your goals, your time, or your power to act with purpose.

Dr EV RAPITI

Cape Town

July 20, 2025

Dr Rapiti is a family physician with a Forty year history of writing on a wide range of social issues as a hobby. His articles were regularly published in MSM. After COVID he became totally disillusioned with MSM and radio. He writes on substack, a platform that he trusts.

Subscription to his platform is free because he loves sharing his thoughts with like minded people all over the world.