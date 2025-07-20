Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Ev RAPITI's avatar
Dr Ev RAPITI
Jul 21

Thank you Nancy, everyone of us is being tracked by the various media platforms to lure us into watching posts or clips that might interest us at most odd times in our lives. We have to be willing to let them pass before we become slaves of these platforms.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nancy Juskowich's avatar
Nancy Juskowich
Jul 21

So on point and true Dr Rapiti. I do wonder and worry what the future holds as young people don’t know how to do that anymore. Times are so changed and different as are brains. I wish they could experience life before social media and the internet. They are different human beings now and not for the better.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr Ev RAPITI
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture