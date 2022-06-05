Why subscribe?
Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.
Stay up-to-date
You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.
Join the crew
Be part of a community of people who share your interests.
To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.
Subscribe to Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter
People
I am GP in Mitchell's Plain. Qualified over 45 years. i treated 1000 covid pneumonias with 995 successful recoveries with my simple protocol. I am a great proponent of the truth. I feel that the Lockdowns and vaccine' rollout should be stopped.