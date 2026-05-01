Workers’ Day Is a Sham — The Global Betrayal of Labour

By Dr E.V. Rapiti

May 1, 2026

Workers’ Day has become a hollow ritual — a symbolic celebration that masks a harsh and painful truth. Across the world, workers are being treated like glorified slaves. They are expected to work long hours, endure victimisation, and accept unpaid overtime as if it were a normal part of employment. The modern workplace has become a battlefield where the worker is always on the losing side.

This exploitation is not confined to corporate giants. Small businesses, too, have embraced the culture of squeezing every drop of labour from their employees. The reason is simple: employers know there is an oversupply of desperate workers. When jobs are scarce, abuse becomes easy — and accountability becomes optional.

Even highly trained professionals are not spared. Doctors, nurses, teachers, engineers, and other skilled workers are routinely exploited by powerful corporate structures that prioritise profit over human dignity. The message is clear: qualifications do not protect you from exploitation when the system is designed to favour employers.

What makes this crisis even more disturbing is the silence of those who are meant to protect workers. Governments and Labour Departments have turned a blind eye to the widespread abuse. Instead of enforcing labour laws, they have allowed employers to operate with impunity. Workers are left unprotected, unheard, and increasingly hopeless.

Workers’ Day should be a reminder of the dignity of labour — but today, it exposes the global betrayal of the very people who keep societies functioning. Until governments enforce real protections, and until workers reclaim their collective power, this day will remain nothing more than a symbolic gesture.

Dr E.V. Rapiti

www.drrapiti.com