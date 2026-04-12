WHY THE BRUCE PROTOCOL IS UNSAFE FOR THE ELDERLY — AND WHY IT MUST NOT BE USED AS A ROUTINE TEST

The Bruce protocol was designed in the 1960s for young, healthy, physically capable subjects.

Yet today, it is routinely imposed on patients over 70 — many of whom have limited physical capacity, reduced ejection fractions, fragile joints, and declining renal function.

This is not science.

This is inertia.

And it is harming patients.

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THE PHYSIOLOGY OF AGEING MAKES THE BRUCE PROTOCOL INHERENTLY UNSAFE

A 75‑year‑old does not have the same physiological reserve as a 45‑year‑old.

Ageing brings:

Reduced ejection fractions

Slower autonomic responses

Stiffer ventricles

Lower exercise tolerance

Weaker ligaments and tendons

Declining renal reserve

To place such a patient on a steep incline treadmill is to ignore the basic biology of ageing.

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The incline can precipitate heart failure

The Bruce protocol demands a sudden increase in cardiac output.

Elderly patients with reduced ejection fractions cannot meet this demand.

The result is predictable:

Acute LV failure

Pulmonary congestion

Dangerous arrhythmias

Collapse

This is not a rare complication.

It is expected physiology when the test exceeds the patient’s reserve.

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The musculoskeletal injuries are severe — and often ignored

Incline treadmill testing places enormous strain on:

Knee ligaments

Menisci

Quadriceps tendons

Hamstrings

Hamstring injuries in the elderly are particularly devastating.

The pain is excruciating, often preventing them from standing, walking, or climbing stairs.

Recovery can take weeks, during which mobility is drastically reduced.

This is not a minor side effect.

It is a major injury with long‑term consequences.

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Bed rest leads to muscle breakdown — and kidney overload

When an elderly patient is immobilised for two to four weeks due to pain or injury, the consequences are profound:

Rapid loss of muscle mass

Release of muscle proteins

Increased renal workload

Worsening of pre‑existing kidney impairment

A test intended to “check the heart” ends up damaging the kidneys, weakening the muscles, and reducing independence.

This is iatrogenic harm — not disease progression.

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WHY MUSCLE LOSS IN THE ELDERLY IS A MEDICAL EMERGENCY

Loss of muscle mass in people over 60 must be prevented at all costs.

Once lost, the muscle cannot be replaced, because ageing progressively destroys muscle fibres through sarcolemmal degeneration.

Good, toned muscle mass is essential for:

Mobility

Posture

Balance

Metabolic stability

For the elderly diabetic, muscle mass is central to glucose control.

Less muscle means poorer sugar regulation, higher insulin resistance, and worsening diabetes.

A treadmill‑induced injury that forces an elderly patient into weeks of immobility is not a small setback.

It is a metabolic disaster.

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PAIN IN THE ELDERLY CREATES A CASCADE OF NEW MEDICAL PROBLEMS

Pain from treadmill‑induced joint or tendon injury is not benign.

The elderly have a markedly reduced pain threshold, which pushes them toward medications that create new dangers.

A. NSAIDs (anti‑inflammatories)

In elderly patients with declining renal function, NSAIDs can:

Spike blood pressure

Worsen kidney impairment

Cause fluid retention

Trigger heart failure

B. Codeine‑based painkillers

These drugs can:

Cause drowsiness

Impair balance

Increase fall risk

Lead to severe head injuries

C. Pain is worse at night

Night‑time pain disrupts sleep, leaving the elderly:

Exhausted

Mentally foggy

Physically unstable the next morning

D. Persistent pain destroys quality of life

Unremitting pain prevents them from performing basic daily tasks:

Getting out of bed

Showering

Dressing

Preparing food

Doing simple household chores

This loss of independence is emotionally devastating.

E. Chronic pain elevates cortisol and adrenaline

These two inflammatory hormones, when persistently elevated, cause:

High blood pressure

High blood sugar

Metabolic instability

Increased cardiovascular risk

Pain becomes not just a symptom — it becomes a systemic inflammatory state.

All of this can be triggered by a treadmill test that should never have been done.

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THE ROOT OF THE PROBLEM: ORGAN‑BASED THINKING

Cardiologists are trained to optimise cardiac data.

But the elderly are whole people, not isolated hearts.

A treadmill test that ignores:

Joint fragility

Muscle vulnerability

Renal reserve

Balance

Functional capacity

Pain thresholds

Metabolic consequences

…is not a diagnostic tool.

It is a hazard.

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WHAT SHOULD BE THE IDEAL ASSESSMENT TOOLS FOR THE ELDERLY?

A good clinical history

This alone provides a reliable picture of:

Effort tolerance

Functional capacity

Symptoms of cardiac insufficiency

A plain ECG

Useful for assessing:

Rate

Rhythm

Heart size

Ischaemic changes

A modest, flat‑surface exercise ECG (if needed)

Not an incline.

Not a maximal stress test.

Just enough to observe rate response and rhythm stability.

Ejection fraction assessment

A simple, non‑invasive, non‑stressful test that provides:

Ventricular function

Pump efficiency

Prognostic information

It carries no risk of sudden cardiac events.

This approach is safe, comprehensive, and humane.

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THE ETHICAL STANDARD FOR ELDERLY ASSESSMENT

Minimal stress.

Maximum information.

No unnecessary strain.

There is no justification for forcing frail elderly patients onto a steep incline treadmill.

Medicine must evolve.

Our elderly patients deserve assessments that protect their dignity, mobility, metabolic health, and overall wellbeing — not tests that risk heart failure, crippling pain, and irreversible muscle loss.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

I am a family physician with over four decades of clinical experience, now in my late seventies.

My perspective on the dangers of the Bruce protocol is not theoretical — it is deeply personal.

Over the past twenty years, I have survived:

A double bypass

Two major heart attacks

The insertion of three coronary stents

Much of what I have written in this article comes from lived experience, not textbooks.

Just this past week, I spent days recovering from a severe knee and hamstring injury after completing the strenuous Bruce protocol exercise test.

The pain was excruciating.

The immobility was debilitating.

The experience reaffirmed what I have warned for years:

this test is unsafe for elderly patients, especially those with limited physical capacity.

My advocacy is driven by clinical evidence, ethical responsibility, and the hard lessons of my own journey through cardiac illness and recovery.

My recipe for healthy living is: right low carb diet, fasting, regular walking, plenty of rest, engaging in stimulating fun activities, meditation, listening to soothing music and to ignore trivial issues.

Dr Ellapen V. Rapiti

Family Physician, Author, Patient Advocate

www.drrapiti.com