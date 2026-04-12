WHY THE BRUCE PROTOCOL IS UNSAFE FOR THE ELDERLY — AND WHY IT MUST NOT BE USED AS A ROUTINE TEST. Dr EV Rapiti, April 12, 2026 Cape Town
Avoid strenuous testing on the elderly. It's counterproductive
WHY THE BRUCE PROTOCOL IS UNSAFE FOR THE ELDERLY — AND WHY IT MUST NOT BE USED AS A ROUTINE TEST
The Bruce protocol was designed in the 1960s for young, healthy, physically capable subjects.
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Yet today, it is routinely imposed on patients over 70 — many of whom have limited physical capacity, reduced ejection fractions, fragile joints, and declining renal function.
This is not science.
This is inertia.
And it is harming patients.
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THE PHYSIOLOGY OF AGEING MAKES THE BRUCE PROTOCOL INHERENTLY UNSAFE
A 75‑year‑old does not have the same physiological reserve as a 45‑year‑old.
Ageing brings:
Reduced ejection fractions
Slower autonomic responses
Stiffer ventricles
Lower exercise tolerance
Weaker ligaments and tendons
Declining renal reserve
To place such a patient on a steep incline treadmill is to ignore the basic biology of ageing.
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The incline can precipitate heart failure
The Bruce protocol demands a sudden increase in cardiac output.
Elderly patients with reduced ejection fractions cannot meet this demand.
The result is predictable:
Acute LV failure
Pulmonary congestion
Dangerous arrhythmias
Collapse
This is not a rare complication.
It is expected physiology when the test exceeds the patient’s reserve.
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The musculoskeletal injuries are severe — and often ignored
Incline treadmill testing places enormous strain on:
Knee ligaments
Menisci
Quadriceps tendons
Hamstrings
Hamstring injuries in the elderly are particularly devastating.
The pain is excruciating, often preventing them from standing, walking, or climbing stairs.
Recovery can take weeks, during which mobility is drastically reduced.
This is not a minor side effect.
It is a major injury with long‑term consequences.
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Bed rest leads to muscle breakdown — and kidney overload
When an elderly patient is immobilised for two to four weeks due to pain or injury, the consequences are profound:
Rapid loss of muscle mass
Release of muscle proteins
Increased renal workload
Worsening of pre‑existing kidney impairment
A test intended to “check the heart” ends up damaging the kidneys, weakening the muscles, and reducing independence.
This is iatrogenic harm — not disease progression.
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WHY MUSCLE LOSS IN THE ELDERLY IS A MEDICAL EMERGENCY
Loss of muscle mass in people over 60 must be prevented at all costs.
Once lost, the muscle cannot be replaced, because ageing progressively destroys muscle fibres through sarcolemmal degeneration.
Good, toned muscle mass is essential for:
Mobility
Posture
Balance
Metabolic stability
For the elderly diabetic, muscle mass is central to glucose control.
Less muscle means poorer sugar regulation, higher insulin resistance, and worsening diabetes.
A treadmill‑induced injury that forces an elderly patient into weeks of immobility is not a small setback.
It is a metabolic disaster.
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PAIN IN THE ELDERLY CREATES A CASCADE OF NEW MEDICAL PROBLEMS
Pain from treadmill‑induced joint or tendon injury is not benign.
The elderly have a markedly reduced pain threshold, which pushes them toward medications that create new dangers.
A. NSAIDs (anti‑inflammatories)
In elderly patients with declining renal function, NSAIDs can:
Spike blood pressure
Worsen kidney impairment
Cause fluid retention
Trigger heart failure
B. Codeine‑based painkillers
These drugs can:
Cause drowsiness
Impair balance
Increase fall risk
Lead to severe head injuries
C. Pain is worse at night
Night‑time pain disrupts sleep, leaving the elderly:
Exhausted
Mentally foggy
Physically unstable the next morning
D. Persistent pain destroys quality of life
Unremitting pain prevents them from performing basic daily tasks:
Getting out of bed
Showering
Dressing
Preparing food
Doing simple household chores
This loss of independence is emotionally devastating.
E. Chronic pain elevates cortisol and adrenaline
These two inflammatory hormones, when persistently elevated, cause:
High blood pressure
High blood sugar
Metabolic instability
Increased cardiovascular risk
Pain becomes not just a symptom — it becomes a systemic inflammatory state.
All of this can be triggered by a treadmill test that should never have been done.
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THE ROOT OF THE PROBLEM: ORGAN‑BASED THINKING
Cardiologists are trained to optimise cardiac data.
But the elderly are whole people, not isolated hearts.
A treadmill test that ignores:
Joint fragility
Muscle vulnerability
Renal reserve
Balance
Functional capacity
Pain thresholds
Metabolic consequences
…is not a diagnostic tool.
It is a hazard.
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WHAT SHOULD BE THE IDEAL ASSESSMENT TOOLS FOR THE ELDERLY?
A good clinical history
This alone provides a reliable picture of:
Effort tolerance
Functional capacity
Symptoms of cardiac insufficiency
A plain ECG
Useful for assessing:
Rate
Rhythm
Heart size
Ischaemic changes
A modest, flat‑surface exercise ECG (if needed)
Not an incline.
Not a maximal stress test.
Just enough to observe rate response and rhythm stability.
Ejection fraction assessment
A simple, non‑invasive, non‑stressful test that provides:
Ventricular function
Pump efficiency
Prognostic information
It carries no risk of sudden cardiac events.
This approach is safe, comprehensive, and humane.
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THE ETHICAL STANDARD FOR ELDERLY ASSESSMENT
Minimal stress.
Maximum information.
No unnecessary strain.
There is no justification for forcing frail elderly patients onto a steep incline treadmill.
Medicine must evolve.
Our elderly patients deserve assessments that protect their dignity, mobility, metabolic health, and overall wellbeing — not tests that risk heart failure, crippling pain, and irreversible muscle loss.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
I am a family physician with over four decades of clinical experience, now in my late seventies.
My perspective on the dangers of the Bruce protocol is not theoretical — it is deeply personal.
Over the past twenty years, I have survived:
A double bypass
Two major heart attacks
The insertion of three coronary stents
Much of what I have written in this article comes from lived experience, not textbooks.
Just this past week, I spent days recovering from a severe knee and hamstring injury after completing the strenuous Bruce protocol exercise test.
The pain was excruciating.
The immobility was debilitating.
The experience reaffirmed what I have warned for years:
this test is unsafe for elderly patients, especially those with limited physical capacity.
My advocacy is driven by clinical evidence, ethical responsibility, and the hard lessons of my own journey through cardiac illness and recovery.
My recipe for healthy living is: right low carb diet, fasting, regular walking, plenty of rest, engaging in stimulating fun activities, meditation, listening to soothing music and to ignore trivial issues.
Dr Ellapen V. Rapiti
Family Physician, Author, Patient Advocate
www.drrapiti.com
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