Why Surveillance Cameras Fail in Middle‑Income Complexes

Dr E.V. Rapiti — June 23, 2026

Across the world, body corporates in middle‑income complexes face the same dilemma:

Should we install surveillance cameras to improve security?

The idea sounds reassuring, even modern. But the reality is far more complex—and far less effective than most residents imagine.

After extensive consultation with security experts and armed response companies, one conclusion became clear:

Surveillance cameras only work when they are part of a fully integrated alarm-and-response system.

And such systems are designed for standalone homes, not multi‑unit complexes.

The Gold Standard: How Cameras Work in Single Homes

In a standalone dwelling, the system is simple and effective:

The moment an intruder enters the property, beams detect movement.

A loud alarm wakes the occupants and alerts the armed response company.

Armed response immediately contacts the owner and dispatches a vehicle.

The intruder flees, fearing arrest.

At night, residents activate a “sleep mode” that arms the beams while they are safely indoors.

During the day, when the home is empty, the alarm is armed again.

Patrol vehicles monitor the neighbourhood for suspicious activity.

This model works because one household controls one system.

There is no confusion, no shared responsibility, and no competing movements.

Why This Model Fails in Sectional Title Complexes

1. Too many people, too much movement

In a complex with ±120 residents, people move at all hours—shift workers, emergencies, visitors, deliveries.

With thirty units controlling the alarm, activation becomes impossible.

The system would trigger constantly, causing chaos.

2. Monitoring is expensive and ineffective

Night‑time monitoring costs R3,000 per month (R36,000 per year).

Even then, the monitoring company cannot identify an intruder until a break‑in actually occurs.

They also cannot see areas outside the camera’s field of view, such as individual units.

3. Cameras without alarms are passive

Unlinked cameras simply record.

They do not prevent crime.

They only allow residents to watch the footage after the criminal has long disappeared.

Experienced criminals conceal their identities, making the footage useless.

4. Recording units become neglected

The recording box sits in one of the units, unmonitored and unmaintained.

Old footage piles up.

No one checks it.

5. Linking cameras to phones is impractical

One owner must add all others to the app.

The chance of someone noticing suspicious activity in real time is extremely low.

Even if they do, they must alert others via a chat group—an unreliable method at best.

Most residents are too busy to monitor footage, respond to urgent messages, attend AGMs, or even know who the trustees are.

Why High‑End Estates Are Different

Top‑end complexes have:

24/7 manned security

Controlled entrances

Rotational patrols

This level of security is far beyond the financial reach of most middle-income complexes worldwide.

Cameras in these estates work because they are part of a much larger, professionally managed system.

The Myth of “Cameras as a Deterrent”

Many believe that cameras alone deter criminals.

But if the cameras are not linked to an alarm or armed response, the deterrent effect is weak.

In fact, the same psychological effect can be achieved with dummy cameras, while saving R14,000 to R28,000 on a sophisticated but impractical and unmonitored surveillance system.

Dummy units require no servicing, no recording box, and almost no maintenance.

The Most Effective Security for Middle‑Income Complexes

A well‑constructed, permanently active electric fence remains the most reliable and cost‑effective security measure.

It provides real‑time protection, requires minimal maintenance, and does not depend on residents’ vigilance.

Security experts consistently confirm that activated surveillance systems are best suited to standalone homes—not complexes with constant movement and shared access.

About the Author

Dr E.V. Rapiti is a trustee of a middle‑income complex in Cape Town.

He recently evaluated the feasibility of installing costly, unlinked, and unmonitored surveillance cameras.

This article aims to assist body Corporates around the world facing the dilemma of what is the most suitable form of security for their complex.

He strongly advocates for residents in complexes to find common ground to side by side in total harmony.