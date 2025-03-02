I am an author of a self help book on addiction and have been a prolific writer to the press for under fifty years on a great variety of issues, ranging from deep philosophical thoughts, social issues, local and international politics and a range of health issues. I enjoy writing and sharing my thoughts with others to stimulate discussion.

I used to write an article almost every week to all the media to express my opposition to apartheid in South Africa back in the eighties. I posted my articles on a number of mediae outlets and social media platforms and built up quite a huge fan base over the time.

When COVID struck, I took the brave position of opposing the narrative that there was no treatment for COVID.

I saw about 3000 patients with COVID and I am pleased to say that with my unorthodox approach to treating people with this new disease, I had a 99.97% success rate

I started to question the role of the COVID vaccine and its relevance for a condition that could be easily treated.

I innocently posted several videos on several social media platforms about patients that I treated successfully with the aim of giving society hope that COVID was not a deadly disease if the proper was instituted early with cheap safe and effective drugs.

To my utter disappointment and dismay, none off the main stream media editors, FB and YouTube accepted my articles or videos..

I was naively shocked that Mark Zuckerberg’s fact checkers, better known as fat-checkers, pulled all my successful videos down and sent me to FB jail.

YouTube, with absolutely no knowledge of COVID, pulled my videos down and threatened to close my channel.

Telegram was the only channel open to me to post my videos and share my thoughts on COVID and the vaccines without fear.

I had a gnawing and urgent need to get my message out to the world that we were being lied to by Dr Fauci, the FDA, CDC, MSM, the quack Bill Gates and the WHO under the despicable Tedros.

Through my videos and articles, which went viral I was invited to speak on several zoom channels and alternative podcast channels to share my thoughts and views on COVID and the vaccines.

I am pleased that my advice on how to treat COVID on these platforms saved thousands of people around the world without my knowledge.

I received several notes of gratitude from total strangers thanking me for my advice and outspokenness.

Ever since MSM and social media banned me, i stuck to telegram and later joined substack.

I enjoy posting on substack because the people on this platform are generally more civil and courteous with their responses compared to the followers on FB.

I have also read several interesting articles on science and medicine on this platform that has enhanced my understanding of a number of complex issues.

I made a conscious decision not to charge for my posts because I felt in a period where censorship was a poison that killed good writers and thinkers, information should be free and easily accessible to everyone, including the enemy.

I do not feel comfortable charging people when writing is merely a hobby and I am unable to deliver an edifying article regularly due to time constraints

I feel that the only way to. defeat the false narratives, censorship and propaganda is to get the truth out to the masses for free.

I have a full time job so I don't write all the time. It's unfair to charge for something that gives me pleasure and could benefit my readers.

What a pity that so many well off individuals, who write great articles charge $ 5 a month to subscribe to their channel.

There are hundreds of writers so one can end up paying $500 a month to subscribe to all these channels.

If all these contributers share my view that we need to combat the lies and propaganda in healthcare and a range of other issues then we should not charge for our contributions.

IF we want to win this battle against the tyrants, the truth must be heard by the entire world and not just a handful of paid up subscribers.

Dr E V RAPITI

Family physician

Cape Town

March, 2, 2025