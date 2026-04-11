WHY MRT SHOULD BE LIFELONG. Dr EV Rapiti April 11, 2026
Why withdraw a hormone, when the deficiency is permanent
“WHY MRT SHOULD BE LIFELONG”
THE MEDICAL ERROR NO ONE TALKS ABOUT:
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WHY WE STOP MENOPAUSAL HORMONE THERAPY WHEN WOMEN STILL NEED IT
For decades, women have been told to stop menopausal hormone therapy at 60 or 65, as if their need for hormones magically disappears at a certain birthday.
This rule is not based on physiology.
It is not based on evidence.
It is not based on logic.
It is based on fear — and fear has harmed more women than oestrogen ever has.
Menopause is permanent ovarian failure
Once the ovaries shut down, they do not restart.
Oestrogen and progesterone remain near zero for the rest of a woman’s life.
Yet their functions continue:
Protecting the heart
Maintaining bone density
Supporting cognition
Regulating sleep
Stabilising mood
Modulating inflammation
Supporting metabolic health
Stopping MRT removes these protections at the very age when women need them most.
The “stop at 65/70” rule is arbitrary
It originated from WHI-era fear, not from science.
The WHI did not study modern MRT, did not use estradiol, did not use progesterone, and did not study women in their 40s and 50s.
Yet its shadow still dictates practice.
Stopping MRT increases risk
When hormones are withdrawn in older women, predictable harm follows:
Rapid bone loss
Higher fracture risk
Increased cardiovascular events
Worsened sleep
Emotional instability
Cognitive decline
Loss of independence
This is not a controversy.
This is physiology.
Thyroid logic exposes the inconsistency
If the thyroid fails, we replace the thyroid hormone for life.
No one says:
“You’re 70 now — stop your levothyroxine.”
But when the ovaries fail, women are told:
“You’ve had enough oestrogen now.”
It is illogical.
It is inconsistent.
It is harmful.
The truth is simple
Menopause is permanent.
Hormone deficiency is permanent.
Replacement should be lifelong — unless the woman chooses otherwise.
Women deserve restoration, not rationing.
They deserve physiology, not fear.
They deserve care that honours their biology, not outdated dogma.
Dr E.V. Rapiti • April 2026 • www.drrapiti.com
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