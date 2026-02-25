Why Medication Cannot Fix Rude, Aggressive, or Antisocial Behaviour

Ellapen Rapiti — 25 February 2026

Every week in my practice, I am confronted with the same plea from parents, teachers, and even drug counsellors:

“Doctor, can’t you give him something for this behaviour?”

The behaviour they are referring to is not psychosis, not mania, not depression — but rudeness, aggression, defiance, disrespect, and antisocial conduct. These are behaviours that fracture families, disrupt classrooms, and destabilise communities. And yet, many people believe there must be a pill that can correct them.

It is an understandable hope.

But it is a false one.

Medication can dull impulses, but it cannot reshape character.

We must confront this truth honestly, because our society is drifting dangerously toward the medicalisation of behaviour — and the consequences are profound.

The Rise of the Quick‑Fix Culture

Parents arrive exhausted. Teachers are overwhelmed. Counsellors are desperate for tools. In this climate, medication becomes the tempting shortcut — a way to quieten behaviour without confronting the deeper causes.

But rudeness is not a disease.

Aggression is not a disease.

Disrespect is not a disease.

These are behaviours — learned, reinforced, and shaped by environment, modelling, trauma, and consequences.

When we treat behaviour as a medical condition, we avoid the uncomfortable truth:

behaviour is shaped by relationships, boundaries, and emotional maturity — not by pills.

The Myth of the Chemical Cure

There is a growing belief that personality disorders or antisocial traits can be corrected with medication. This is scientifically inaccurate and clinically dangerous.

Medication can:

reduce anxiety

stabilise mood

suppress impulses

slow racing thoughts

But it cannot:

teach empathy

instil respect

correct entitlement

build conscience

undo years of poor modelling

replace parenting

break manipulative patterns

A personality is not a chemical imbalance.

It is a pattern — deeply ingrained and shaped over years.

No tablet can rewrite a personality.

Why Professionals Must Stop Colluding With the Shortcut

It is easier to prescribe than to confront.

Easier to sedate than to guide.

Easier to label than to understand.

But easy solutions create long-term damage.

When professionals hand out medication for behavioural issues, they unintentionally send a message:

“The problem is biological, not behavioural. You are not responsible.”

This message is not only untrue — it is harmful.

It teaches children that their behaviour is not their responsibility.

It teaches parents that discipline is optional.

It teaches society that character can be outsourced to chemistry.

You gag the mouth of a rude person to stop them from swearing. When the gag is removed they become even more vulgar.

We must resist this drift.

The Hardest Truth: Real Change Requires Insight

No therapy works until the individual recognises their need to change. This is especially true for those with entrenched personality traits — narcissistic, antisocial, borderline, or manipulative patterns.

These individuals often:

blame others

justify their behaviour

minimise harm

deny responsibility

resist feedback

avoid introspection

Medication cannot break denial.

Only insight can.

If that fails, tough love is the next best alternative.

The rude must learn that there are consequences for their despicable behaviour.

And insight is born from:

honest conversations

consistent boundaries

consequences that matter

skilled behavioural therapy

supportive but firm parenting

environments that model respect

This is slow work.

Demanding work.

But it is the only work that leads to transformation.

Substance Users Are Difficult

Through years of drugging substance users learn the art of manipulation, lying, confabulation, blame shift to gain sympathy and attention seeking by playing the victim.

They are so used to getting their way that they turn the act of manipulation into such a fine art that the innocent and gullible are swept off their feet by their lies.

People unaware of their tactics fall right into their lap.

To the user, conning someone is a victory.

Parents and families need to attend support groups to learn how to stop being manipulated.

Parents Are Not Failing — They Are Overwhelmed

Most parents who ask for medication are not negligent. They are exhausted. They feel powerless. They are juggling work, financial stress, trauma, and the pressures of modern life.

But the most powerful interventions are not pharmaceutical. They are relational:

predictable routines

clear boundaries

consistent consequences

reduced chaos in the home

limited exposure to violent media

emotional coaching

quality time and presence

modelling calm, respectful behaviour

These are not glamorous solutions. They require patience, courage, and self-discipline. But they work — far more effectively than any pill.

When parents are not keen to get help from the law, rude children see it as a weakness and exploit it, till there are no boundaries left.

In the end both parents and the rude suffer when the family is broken apart, a parent dies or breadwinners lose their job due to not performing at work because of stress.

Schools and Counsellors: Partners, Not Prescribers

Teachers and counsellors are often the first to notice behavioural problems. But they too are under immense pressure. Overcrowded classrooms, limited resources, and rising behavioural issues make medication seem like a convenient tool.

Teachers are limited in terms of the type of discipline they can introduce. Rude and unruly children are protected by the law as untouchables.

I have had teachers break down because they were assaulted by a learner and left unprotected.

Medicating behaviour is not education.

It is sedation.

It’s a bandaid on a serious underlying problem.

Schools must partner with parents, not bypass them. They must advocate for behavioural interventions, not pharmaceutical shortcuts. They must teach emotional regulation, conflict resolution, and respect — skills that no medication can provide.

Parents must stop defending their children who misbehave. When parents spring to their child’s defence even when their child is guilty, they are creating a monster that will bite them when they are older.

Bad behaviour must be nipped in the bud.

It’s a joint effort by everyone.

A Society That Medicates Behaviour Avoids Responsibility

When we medicate behaviour, we silence the alarm instead of addressing the fire. We create quiet classrooms but emotionally unprepared children. We create compliant teenagers but unaccountable adults. We create a society that avoids responsibility instead of cultivating maturity.

Children must learn that there are serious consequences for bad behaviour.

Rewarding badly behaved children is a terrible message that it’s okay to be rude.

If we want healthier families, safer communities, and emotionally resilient children, we must stop looking for pills to fix what only discipline, insight, and human connection can repair.

Medication has its place — but not in replacing parenting, boundaries, or character development.

The Path Forward: Courage, Honesty, and Behavioural Change

We must reclaim the truth:

Behaviour is shaped by environment, modelling, and consequences.

Personality is shaped by years of patterns, not by neurotransmitters.

Medication can support therapy, but it cannot replace it.

Real change begins with acknowledgement.

And acknowledgement begins with honesty.

As clinicians, educators, and parents, we must resist the temptation of the quick fix. We must choose the harder path — the path of behavioural guidance, emotional coaching, and consistent boundaries.

It is slower.

It is harder.

But it is the only path that leads to genuine transformation.

Nothing will or can be achieved if the person with the aberrant behaviour does not acknowledge that they need to change.

There isn’t a one‑size‑fits‑all. Try every method but never ruin your own life trying to correct someone that stubbornly refuses to change.

Everyone must learn to stand on their own feet. No matter how miserable and rude your child is, don’t allow their behaviour to infect or dampen your happiness.

Finally, the danger about sedatives and tranquillisers is that they are highly addictive and cause serious brain damage through prolonged use.

There are numerous ways to acquire a calm disposition: listening to music, going for a walk, meditation, exercise, partaking in sports and having a hobby to channel one’s energy.

Strong people learn to stand on their own, the weak rely on others, like parasites.

Dr EV Rapiti

February 25, 2026

Cape Town