Why I Returned to Facebook – A Necessary Evil

I rejoined Facebook after a two-year hiatus. I had vowed never to return after being banned for speaking the truth about COVID-19 and the vaccines. I was disgusted by their actions, particularly their refusal to reinstate my posts, which featured real-life videos of severely ill COVID patients making remarkable recoveries. Instead of acknowledging the value of these cases, they accused me of spreading disinformation.

Unfortunately, most people don’t use platforms like Telegram, and even fewer are on Substack—despite them being far superior for sharing uncensored, truthful information. This has left me with little choice but to return to a platform that, in my view, failed society during one of its most critical times.

Facebook, in my opinion, can be likened to a cheap, sensationalist tabloid—no different from outlets like the Daily Maverick, CapeTalk, IOL, NY Times, and Times Media. I now rely solely on independent media for objective news, which has angered many of my followers who remain loyal to mainstream outlets such as CNN, The Washington Post, MWEB, and the SABC—all, in my view, heavily influenced by funders like George Soros and the Gates Foundation, whose aim has been to manipulate public opinion on COVID, the Ukraine war, the Israeli genocide in Gaza, and the false narrative of white genocide in South Africa.

One cannot help but ask: how many lives could have been saved if Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter had not silenced frontline doctors like the late Dr Jackie Stone, Dr Shankara Chetty, myself, and thousands of other doctors around the world, who achieved outstanding succeses treating severely ill COVID patients with simple medication? These platforms should be investigated for what I believe is one of the greatest crimes against humanity. Tragically, that is unlikely to happen as long as even educated doctors continue to deny they were misled by their academic idols.

These professors, many of whom praised a vaccine that was neither safe nor effective, failed the public. Reports now link the vaccine to more than 900 serious side effects, sudden cardiac events, and excess mortality—all while these academics appeared to protect their pharmaceutical sponsors rather than the public good.

Local media platforms have been just as complicit. I recall listening in disbelief to CapeTalk’s glowing interview with a so-called expert, presented as if her word was gospel. The fact that many listeners blindly accepted her views was deeply unsettling.

I give credit to RFK Jr. for having the courage to dismiss the entire corrupt FDA board—scientists who, in my opinion, betrayed the world by prioritizing their alliance with big pharma over truth and public health.

I refuse to believe anything further from the same local scientists and media that led the public to believe that ivermectin was merely a “horse drug.” Even public figures like, radio DJ, Aden Thomas of Heart 104.9FM fell for this narrative. I had the rare opportunity to confront him directly and challenge his misconceptions in a broadcasted interview. Despite his attempts to suppress it on Facebook, public pressure forced its release. Since then, Heart FM radio has never reached out to correct their error—but frankly, I no longer care.

I had a similar experience on a local TV station TV2 when I shared a platform with Prof Madhi, a top COVID advisor in South Africa, about the vaccine. I caught him out squarely for misleading the public that the vaccine was not associated with excess all cause mortality. I immediately gave him figures from Japan proving that the vaccine was associated with excess mortality. A fact for which he had no reply.

Even more disgusting was his dismissive attitude to people on the programme who ended up with Guilllaine Barre syndrome. It was obvious that the lady had GBS but this professor, unashamedly insulted the patient saying that she was putting on an act.

South Africans who watched this were utterly disgusted with this professor but he still holds a senior position in our top medical colleges.

I’ve moved on. I no longer rely on local media. I’ve found unbiased, independent platforms that report the truth—and that’s where I choose to stay informed.

Dr Rapiti

Cape Town

June 29, 2025

Dr Rapiti is a family physician working in Mitchells Plain for over 42 years.

He has earned the Proud reputation of seeing over 4000 patients for COVID and achieved a success of 99.97% success with his unique approach at minimal cost when the entire world was misled into believing that there was no treatment for COVID.

He is busy on his book, "Frontline GPs success treating COVID with his unique protocol"

