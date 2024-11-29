I was most impressed by the excellent and incisive talk given by a Tunisian economist, Prof Fadhel Kaboub on why Africa remains still colonised, is permanently poor and un-industrialised.

The global North along with the IMF and world bank have worked together to maintain the status quo of the colonial era in Africa after independence. The global North has made it, its goal to keep Africa poor and dependent on the global North for food.

African leaders that dare to industrialise their countries are immediately destroyed through coups organised by the global north. Their economies are strangulated by the huge interest they have to pay for their debts.

Why for example can Nigeria and Angola, which are so rich in energy, not be able to refine their crude oil and only receive 10% of the revenue from their oil sales, whilst the rest goes to big corporates in the west.

The global North is directly responsible for Africa's poverty and then wants to complain about refugees entering their country.

Africa has been and still can be the breadbasket of the world with its fertile land and climate but buys essential grains from the west because the heavily subsidised farmers in the west sell their crops cheaper than it can be produced locally.

Government subsidies to farmers in the global North was a strategy used to destroy farming in Africa and it succeeded.

The only solution it seems for Africa is for it work in a cooperative way and their leaders must follow the leadership style and Ebrahim Traoré' of Burkino Faso, who kicked out the French neo-colonists and took matters in his own hands. Burkina Faso is fast becoming an industrialised country providing jobs its citizens in its Newfound economy under its leader Traoré'.

Africa must align itself with Russia and China to improve techologiclly and scientifically.

African countries should cease trading in dollars if they wish to come out of debt and avoid punishing US sanctions..

It's time for Africa to become totally independent by freeing itself from the shackles of neocolonialists from the global north.