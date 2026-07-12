When Truth Is Twisted: A Reflection on Accountability and the Wisdom of Maturity

By Dr E.V. Rapiti

11 July 2026

www.drrapiti.com

Some behaviours only reveal themselves when people are confronted with uncomfortable truths. It is in these moments — when accountability knocks at the door — that character is exposed. Some respond with honesty and introspection. Others retreat into a private bubble where facts are bent, events are rewritten, and responsibility is denied.

As I have often observed:

“Narcissists live in their own bubble.

When they are exposed, they twist the truth with fabricated lies, confidently believing that the world is gullible enough to believe them.”

This is not a diagnosis. It is a description of a pattern that repeats itself across human relationships, organisations, and public life. It is the behaviour of individuals who cannot tolerate being wrong, and who will reshape reality rather than confront their own actions.

The Art of Twisting Truth

When such individuals are challenged, they do not engage with the facts. Instead, they:

deny what is plainly documented

reinterpret events to cast themselves as victims or heroes

shift blame onto others

present alternative narratives with unwavering confidence

assume that those around them will accept their version without question

This twisting of truth is not accidental. It is a defence mechanism — a way of protecting a fragile self‑image from the discomfort of accountability.

The Sudden Softening

What is even more revealing is how quickly the tone can change. A person who has made serious accusations may, days later, send a casual message as though nothing happened, hoping to “discuss things” informally.

This behaviour shows a profound disconnect between their actions and the consequences of those actions. It reflects an inability — or unwillingness — to recognise the harm caused or the seriousness of their own words.

When Lies Fail, Taunts Begin

There is another pattern worth noting:

When they fail with their lies, they will provoke you with more taunts to invite you into a fight.

Ignoring them leaves them desperate and destitute for more taunts.

This escalation is not about truth. It is about control. When manipulation fails, provocation becomes the next tool. And when provocation is ignored, they are left without the fuel they need to sustain the conflict.

Why the Wisdom of Maturity Calls for Silence

When someone has demonstrated a willingness to distort the truth, further engagement often serves no purpose. Responding only invites more manipulation, more rewriting of events, and more attempts to pull you into their bubble.

Silence, in such cases, is not avoidance.

It is the wisdom of maturity — the understanding that not every battle deserves your energy, and not every distortion deserves a reply.

Integrity as a Measure of Character

Integrity is not tested when life is easy. It is tested when we are confronted with our own mistakes, when we must face uncomfortable truths, and when we must choose between honesty and self‑preservation.

Those who choose honesty strengthen the communities they belong to.

Those who choose distortion weaken them.

In every organisation — whether a body corporate, a workplace, or a public institution — truth matters. Accountability matters. And the courage to face one’s own actions matters most of all.

About the Author

Dr E.V. Rapiti is a family physician with over four decades of clinical experience. He has a keen interest in mental health and has spent many years observing how human behaviour shapes relationships, conflict, and personal wellbeing. This article arises from a personal experience of dealing with a difficult personality type, and his reflections are intended to help others facing similar situations. His simple advice: “Calm silence starves the narcissist of all ammunition.”