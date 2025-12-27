When the Past Hurts leave you feeling despondent, Dr EV Rapiti

December 27, 2025, Cape Town

There are moments in life that wound us deeply—not because we were careless, but because circumstances unfolded beyond our control. For many elderly people, these memories linger quietly in the background of daily life. They return uninvited in moments of stillness, bringing regret, sadness, or a heavy sense of injustice.

It is important to say this plainly: not every painful outcome was your failure. You acted with the knowledge, strength, and resources you had at the time. To keep reliving those moments is not an act of responsibility—it is an act of self-punishment.

Life is a stern and often unforgiving teacher. Its harsh lessons do not always arrive with explanations or fairness. Yet even the most painful experiences can still offer something valuable—not blame, but wisdom; not bitterness, but clarity.

The lesson is rarely about what you should have done differently. More often, it is about understanding human limitations, accepting loss, and recognising that some battles were never yours to win.

Healing does not require forgetting the past. It requires releasing its power over the present.

When a lesson has been learned, there is no need to keep reopening the wound. Dignity lies in knowing when to stop revisiting the pain and to allow yourself the peace you deserve.

In later life, strength is no longer measured by endurance alone, but by wisdom—by knowing what to carry forward and what to lay down. Take the lesson life has offered, however harsh it was. Let it soften you, not harden you. And move forward gently, with self-compassion, wisdom, and quiet strength.

Life doesn’t have a textbook to guide you or warn you ahead of what lies ahead.

Some of our actions done with the best intentions often turn out wrong. We are left wondering what went wrong or where we went wrong.

We learn through experience that there’s no guarantee that your best intentions will have favourable outcomes.

We also learn that not everyone is grateful nor appreciates your efforts as expected. Some people are born ungrateful and never appreciate anything that’s done for them.

You will only know who they are after you go out of your way to please them.

Once you discover that you made an error of judgement to please someone that is ungrateful, don’t be a fool and continue to help them and expose yourself to more abuse.

Be glad you tried your best. Don’t feel disappointed, just move on and take the lesson. There are many other grateful people who appreciate you and need you.

Never be put off doing what you always do because of a few ungrateful people. That will take away your joy and purpose to lives. Just learn to be selective when choosing beneficiaries of your kindness.

No textbook can teach you life’s hard and bitter lessons - only life can.

The lessons must not leave you despondent but wiser the next time.

Don’t allow a few ungrateful people to dictate how to lead your life.

You have a mind of your own to make the right decisions.

Remember generosity, love, kindness and gratitude must be mutual - if they aren’t, they are soul destroying. They will sap you off every ounce of energy till there’s nothing left of you.

Take charge and be the master of your own destiny, future and happiness.

— Dr E V Rapiti

December 27, 2025

Cape Town

www.drrapiti.com

BIO:

Dr Rapiti is a family physician practicing in the densely populated suburb of Mitchells PLAIN for over four decades.

He has a special interest in counselling. Elderly parents are some of the many of his clients who have benefitted from hid counselling when their children abuse them or abandon them. He has seen far too many elderly being abused by their ungrateful children ending up depressed, heartbroken and abandoned.

They are dumped in old age homes and left to die lonely deaths.

He feels, in many ways, modern society has become morally sick and void of compassion for one's fellow humans.