WHEN LOVE BECOMES A LICENSE FOR ABUSE

Dr EV Rapiti

27 December 2025 | Cape Town

www.drrapiti.com

Many parents, out of deep affection, go out of their way during the festive season to show compassion and kindness to children who have gone astray.

Sadly, some children treat this love as an entitlement and continue their emotional abuse.

There comes a time when parents must protect their dignity and sanity.

Turning off the taps of kindness is not cruelty — it is self‑preservation.

Loving parents deserve respect, peace, and better treatment.

The festive season is often portrayed as a time of joy, reunion, and generosity. For many parents, especially those with children who have lost their way, this period becomes an opportunity to extend compassion, forgiveness, and renewed hope. Parents open their homes, their hearts, and often their wallets — not out of obligation, but out of pure parental affection.

This generosity is one of the most beautiful expressions of human love.

But it is also one of the most exploited.

When Kindness Is Mistaken for Weakness

Some children, instead of appreciating the love shown to them, treat it as an entitlement. They arrive with demands, not gratitude. They manipulate, disrespect, and emotionally drain the very people who have sacrificed the most for them.

Parents often tolerate this behaviour because they believe:

- “Maybe this time will be different.”

- “I don’t want to lose my child.”

- “It’s Christmas — let me keep the peace.”

But peace bought at the price of your dignity is not peace.

It is surrender.

The Emotional Toll on Parents

Parents who repeatedly give without receiving respect in return suffer quietly:

- Their self-worth erodes.

- Their emotional energy drains.

- Their home becomes a place of tension instead of comfort.

- Their kindness becomes a weapon used against them.

No parent deserves this.

Turning Off the Taps of Kindness

There comes a moment when parents must choose self-preservation over self-sacrifice.

This is not an act of cruelty — it is an act of courage.

Setting boundaries is a declaration that:

“My love is a gift, not a right to be abused.”

Turning off the taps of kindness does not mean turning off love.

It means refusing to reward disrespect.

It means protecting your mental and emotional health.

It means reclaiming your dignity.

Parents Deserve Better

Parents who have given their all deserve:

- Respect

- Peace

- Appreciation

- Emotional safety

- The freedom to enjoy the years they have left

No parent should feel guilty for demanding basic decency.

A Final Word

Love is powerful — but love without boundaries becomes a trap.

Parents must remember that protecting themselves is not selfish.

It is wise.

It is necessary.

It is healthy.

And most importantly:

Loving parents deserve better.

In my four decades of counselling substance users and their families, I have come across several instances where children have stopped their drugs but retained their ugly, disrespectful and entitled behaviour that they acquired during their days of addiction.

They feel that by stopping their addiction, the world owes them an accolade.

What they fail to understand is that giving up drugs is one small step to recovery.

The major part of recovery is to rid themselves of their obnoxious character defects and abusive behaviour.

There is no drug to change behaviour. It requires a willingness for an individual to admit for their faults and make a conscious effort to stone for their wrongs and correct them.

Saying “I am sorry” is something they say repeatedly but their actions are quite the opposite.

Words of remorse come easily from their glib tongues to win their loved ones attention. Once they get what they want, like clockwork they think nothing of abusing their parents as if they are entitled to all the attention.

Parents die in the hope that their rude children will change.

This is sad. Parents don’t need to sacrifice their entire lives, their peace and happiness for their stubborn and disrespectful children.

Parents must put all their energies on themselves during their golden years.

They deserve a life of peace and joy.

They do not need to spend their lives in eternal misery because their children refuse to change.

Tough love is the answer.

Dr EV Rapiti

27 December 2025 | Cape Town

www.drrapiti.com +27825811846

BIO

Dr Rapiti is a family physician for over four decades in Mitchells PLAIN , Cape Town.

He has vast experience counselling parents of substance users and has witnessed parents break down in despair blaming themselves for everything when their children constantly abuse them.

He is the author of the book, “4 Steps 2 healing “. It's a simple self-help book for substance users and their families. It teaches them simple guidelines how to overcome addiction and change behaviour through prayer, meditation and breathing exercises.

He ran a free support group in his area for over 15 years to substance users and their families.