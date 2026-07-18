When Bureaucracy Breaks People: The Human Cost of Cape Town’s Water Billing Crisis By Dr EV Rapiti — Cape Town, 18 July 2026

When Bureaucracy Breaks People: The Human Cost of Cape Town’s Water Billing Crisis By Dr EV Rapiti — Cape Town, 18 July 2026

My normally cheerful elderly patient broke down in tears this morning as she sat down for her consultation. Her shoulders and chest wall were aching, but the real pain was far deeper. She had just received a water bill for R15 000 — an impossible amount for a household of three people who normally pay R500 a month.

Her water had already been disconnected. The City of Cape Town demanded full payment before reconnection. No explanation. No investigation. No compassion.

She told me she had no leaks, no burst pipes, nothing to justify such an outrageous bill. The readings were estimated, yet no one at the council bothered to check whether the estimate was wrong. She visited the municipal offices several times, waiting from early morning until the afternoon, only to be dismissed within seconds by consultants who seemed more interested in clearing the queue than helping residents.

She was told she must pay first and query later — a policy that punishes the poor and protects the bureaucracy.

Her councillor sent one email to the accounts department and received no reply. He did nothing further. She was left alone to fight a system designed to exhaust the very people it is meant to serve.

She wept uncontrollably in my office. I listened, comforted her, and relieved her physical pain, but I could not solve her problem. I felt helpless. I have personally experienced inflated estimated readings myself, and even then my bill was never rectified. The call centre apologised but said they could do nothing.

This is not an isolated incident. It is a pattern.

Come elections in November, the DA — the party governing the Western Cape — will tell voters how much they care for pensioners and how efficient their administration is. But if this is how they treat elderly residents and thousands like her, then their concern is nothing more than political marketing. They know they will win again because there is no credible opposition. Politicians, regardless of party, care for themselves first. Their electorate is an afterthought.

I could never reach our councillor on the phone. He was always “in a meeting.” Eventually, I stopped trying. Many residents have had the same experience. Politics has become an easy way to earn a living.

Just because ANC‑run provinces are in a dismal state does not mean the DA should not do better — especially when they can.

After 32 years of independence, South Africans are tired of the lies and antics of politicians. I would not be surprised if the only voters left are those offered a piece of chicken to vote.

The deeper problem is that citizens cannot hold governments accountable. During COVID, even the most democratic countries — the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand — behaved like dictatorships. When governments discover how easy it is to rule by decree, they rarely forget.

What my patient experienced is simply the local version of a global problem: bureaucracy without accountability becomes cruelty.

My patient’s suffering was not about water. It was about powerlessness. She was punished for something she did not do, and then told she must pay for the privilege of being punished.

She wept her heart out. I tried to give her hope, and she felt some relief, but I knew it was not the answer.

I share her story because it is time for citizens to demand better services and higher standards from our municipalities and government. We must insist on accountability. We must refuse to accept a system where the poor are punished for administrative incompetence.

Cape Town can do better. South Africa can do better. But only, if its citizens demand it.

Dr EV Rapiti

Cape Town

18th July 2026

