Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter

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Tracy Treloar's avatar
Tracy Treloar
2d

This is absolutely 💯 disgusting. Does it surprise me, unfortunately not. It's time for them to learn they are here to serve us not the other way around.

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Nancy Juskowich's avatar
Nancy Juskowich
2d

Dear Dr Rapiti, It seems to be a world wide moral disease that is taking over. At 73, I can see the disintegration that has taken place with increasing speed over the years. With that increase, my hope equally decreases. How much more can the innocent,normal citizens who deserve a just decent life take. Very depressing. Worse yet, without all the corruption, greed, and deceit and so on, everyone could have just that. I read that 4% of the population are psychopaths and/ or sociopaths. Seems like they run the world. Not enough people like you!

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