WHEN AUTHORITIES REFUSE TO SHOW THE EVIDENCE, THEY FORFEIT THE RIGHT TO BE TRUSTED

By Dr Ellapen V. Rapiti

8 June 2026

For the first time in my 50 years as a clinician, I find myself unable to trust the very institutions that claim to protect public health. This is not a position I arrived at lightly. It is the result of years of unanswered questions, uninvestigated safety signals, and a pattern of silence from authorities who should have been the first to demand clarity.Trust is not a right. It is earned. And it can be lost.

THE CENTRAL QUESTION: WHY WON’T THEY SHOW US THE EVIDENCE?

If a foundation, researcher, or independent group publishes findings that challenge the safety of a medical product, the ethical response from regulators is simple:

Contest the findings with transparent data,

Or replicate the study,

Or refute it with evidence.

Instead, we witnessed something else entirely: silence.

When the McCullough Foundation, German pathologists, Japanese biodistribution researchers, and independent statisticians raised concerns, the response from the FDA, CDC, NIH, WHO, and pharmaceutical companies was not scientific rebuttal — it was avoidance.

Silence is not science.

Silence is not reassurance.

Silence is not accountability.

THE DUTY TO INVESTIGATE — NOT DISMISS

Authorities repeatedly dismissed safety signals by invoking “selection bias,” “passive reporting,” or “insufficient evidence.”

But selective bias is not a reason to ignore a finding — it is a reason to investigate it.

If autopsies suggest a pattern, you do more autopsies.

If VAERS reports explode, you analyse them.

If clinicians observe unusual clusters, you study them.

If independent researchers raise red flags, you respond with data — not PR statements.

Instead, when Rochelle Walensky was asked in a Senate hearing why the CDC did not investigate thousands of adverse‑event reports, she replied that the agency “did not have the resources.

”Yet the same agency had unlimited resources for messaging, mandates, and media campaigns.This is not a scientific failure.

It is an ethical one.

THE PANDEMIC REVEALED A SYSTEMIC PROBLEM: CONFLICT OF INTEREST

We cannot ignore the structural conflicts:

Agencies that regulate vaccines also hold patents on them.

Experts who promote vaccines often receive funding from the same companies they defend.

Doctors are financially incentivised to meet vaccination targets.

Manufacturers enjoy liability shields that no other drug makers receive.

Once a system is conflicted, its credibility must be questioned.

This is not cynicism — it is responsible medicine.

THE FAILURE TO RECOGNISE NATURAL IMMUNITY

One of the most damaging missteps of the pandemic was the refusal to acknowledge natural immunity.

As clinicians, we saw it firsthand.

I treated more than 4,000 COVID‑19 patients. Reinfection with the same strain was rare. Natural immunity was real, strong, and durable.

Yet public health leaders insisted that infection did not confer meaningful protection — a statement that contradicted both immunology and clinical reality.

When authorities deny what doctors observe at the bedside, trust collapses.

PARENTS HAVE THE FINAL SAY — NOT SCHOOLS, UNIVERSITIES, OR EMPLOYERS

This is a principle I stand by without hesitation:

Parents — not institutions — have the right to decide whether their children are vaccinated.

Schools, universities, and employers have no legal or ethical authority to demand vaccination as a condition for:

Enrolment/Attendance/Employment/Participation in activities

These institutions:

1.Do not conduct safety studies

2.Do not assume liability for adverse outcomes

3. Do not provide informed consent

4. Do not offer medical follow‑up

5.Do not compensate families if harm occurs

6. Yet they felt entitled to impose mandates.



A school cannot demand a medical procedure it cannot take responsibility for.

A university cannot impose a risk it cannot quantify.

An employer cannot dictate a medical intervention it cannot medically justify.

Mandates without accountability are coercion — not public health.

THE ROLE OF VARIANTS:

OMICRON ENDED THE PANDEMIC

The shift from crisis to endemicity did not occur because of mandates or messaging. It occurred because:

Omicron was more transmissible but less severe.A large portion of the population had immunity — from infection, vaccination, or both.

This is not a controversial statement. It is an epidemiological fact.

Yet authorities continued to credit policy rather than biology.

THE PUBLIC DESERVES ACCOUNTABILITY — NOT SILENCE

This is not a call for vengeance.

It is a call for justice.

Public health leaders made sweeping claims:

“Safe for everyone.”“

Stops infection.”

“Stops transmission.”“

“No serious side effects.”

“ Natural immunity doesn’t count.”

These statements were not supported by evidence at the time they were made.

Some were later proven false.When leaders misinform the public — intentionally or through negligence — they must be held accountable.

Not punished.

Not persecuted.

But held accountable.

THE PATH FORWARD: TRANSPARENCY, NOT BLIND TRUST

I no longer accept the assurances of authorities who refuse to show their data.

Trust must be rebuilt through:

1.Independent autopsy programs

2. Transparent safety monitoring

3. Open access to raw data

4. Ending liability shields

5. Ending financial incentives for doctors

6.Recognising natural immunity

7.Respecting parental choice

8.Ending institutional mandates

9. Separating regulators from patent holders

These are not radical demands.

They are the minimum ethical standards of modern medicine.

I STAND BY THIS BECAUSE PATIENTS DESERVE THE TRUTH

I am prepared to stand for what I believe in — not because it is easy, but because it is necessary.

Medicine is not a religion.

Science is not a priesthood.

And trust is not a blank cheque.

If authorities want to regain the confidence of the public, they must do the one thing they have avoided from the beginning:

Show us the evidence.

Until then, the public is justified in withholding trust.

Dr EV Rapiti

June 8, 2026

Cape Town

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dr Ellapen V. Rapiti qualified as a medical doctor nearly fifty years ago. From his earliest days as a student — and even earlier, as a young man growing up in a politically turbulent South Africa — he questioned everything. He has always believed that medicine must be scientific, logical, transparent, and free of ideological pressure.For Dr Rapiti, ethical medical practice requires:the free flow of information,open debate,honest disagreement, andthe absence of conflicts of interest.He is deeply disappointed that modern medicine has drifted toward a dogmatic, authoritarian culture, where dissenting clinicians are silenced, punished, or struck off the roll for challenging official narratives. As a result, public confidence in the medical profession has plummeted.Dr Rapiti believes this crisis of trust must be urgently addressed. He holds government agencies, medical boards, and funders responsible for undermining the independence of doctors — restricting their ability to treat patients ethically, logically, and without interference.He continues to advocate for a return to patient‑centred, evidence‑based, and ethically grounded medicine, where doctors are free to think, question, and act in the best interests of those they serve.