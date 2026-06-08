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Grace
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Dear Dr Rapiti

I stand with you. I believe the WHO and Bill Gates have committed mass murder worse than what has happened in Gaza. They paid hospitals to murder the patients. I had one patient that survived through the grace of God. She didn't take the drugs that was given to her in hospital. She didn't eat the food as it was also spiked. A Christian nurse took care of her. There were nurses that were doing voodoo to kill the patients. One floor of the hospital only had body bags. Organs were removed from the bodies.

I am so sad to know Melomed was one of those hospitals that was doing the mass murder 😪

Please continue your fight Dr Rapiti !!!

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