We Must Stop Normalising Regime Change

Dr E. V. Rapiti — March 27, 2026

The world has become far too comfortable with the language of regime change, as if it were a normal instrument of international relations. It is not. Regime change is illegal. It is the most intrusive violation of sovereignty, and it has been used repeatedly to interfere in the internal affairs of independent nations.

Sovereign states have the right to determine their own future. They have the right to build the defensive capabilities they deem necessary — just as Iran did. No nation is obliged to subordinate its security to the preferences of a foreign power.

Yet the United States has appointed itself the global watchdog, a role it inherited directly from the British Empire. Under the banner of “spreading democracy,” it has destabilised country after country. The pattern is unmistakable:

regime change has never been about the wellbeing of citizens — it has been about securing resources and geopolitical advantage.

Every nation the US has invaded has been left in ruins. Libya is one of the clearest examples. Muammar Gaddafi, unlike many Western leaders, invested heavily in the welfare of his people and envisioned an Africa free from American domination and free from the dollar. That vision made him a threat. And he was removed.

Imagine the global uproar if a foreign power removed a US president. The West and its network of aligned states would not tolerate it for a single day. Yet this same act is justified when done to others.

The entire EU has become a colony of the US. They will not dare criticise the US. In the recent invasion of Iran, they lacked the moral courage to condemn both the US and Israel, but without hesitation immediately condemned Iran for attacking US bases.

This is the height of double standards.

Both the US and EU are economically ruined by the Ukraine and Iran invasions. When Iran threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s action was described as barbaric and inhumane. But when the US applies sanctions hurting millions of people, kills a million Iraqis, or kills 150 innocent children, these hypocrites are silent.

If the major Eastern economic giants — China, India, Japan and the UAE — were to sell off their US Treasury bonds, it would trigger a financial earthquake. The value of the dollar would collapse, interest rates would skyrocket, and the United States would face an economic crisis unlike anything in its history. This is not what any civil or peace‑loving person wants. The world does not wish to see America destroyed. The world simply wants America to behave like any other nation — not an empire above nations.

Even within the US establishment, dissent exists. Joe Kent, a senior war advisor to the Trump administration, resigned because he recognised that Iran posed no threat to the United States.

It is utterly shocking to listen to the famous political analyst, John Mearsheimer, say in a recent interview that what the US needs to achieve in Iran is a regime change. He said the US needs a regime that disarms itself and aligns with policies decided in Washington.

This professor needs to be informed that the Iranians are highly civilised and educated, with a rich and sophisticated culture dating back over 5000 years.

Iran already had the taste of having the dictator Shah of Iran, who was a lackey of the US. He was kicked out by the current regime. Trying to bring about a regime change in Iran can only be contrived by someone totally naïve.

Iran did not start this war.

Iran does not seek peace talks because it has no reason to trust a country that has, on two separate occasions, attacked Iran during negotiations. No nation would willingly walk into a third betrayal.

The assassination of forty senior Iranian leaders was a major crime. It was an act of provocation, not defence.

Even though Iran didn’t start this war, it had the foresight to anticipate this illegal invasion and prepared for it to the utter disappointment of its longstanding adversaries.

Those who advocate attacking Iran must understand a simple geopolitical reality:

to fight Iran is to fight China and Russia.

Both powers have reached the limit of their tolerance for US domination. Iran has become the proxy through which the world is exposing the weaknesses of American military power.

Africa needs Iran to win to be freed from Western interference and become economically independent.

The results are already visible.

Two major US warships were forced to retreat.

F‑35 jets were neutralised.

The myth of American invincibility has been shattered.

If the United States truly wants peace, it must leave the UAE and return to its own borders. The world does not need an overstretched empire policing the planet while its own society crumbles.

The US democratic system has failed to provide its citizens with employment, housing, healthcare, or security for the elderly. Even in Communist Russia, citizens receive a monthly income far higher than what many Americans can dream of. The contrast is telling.

If any nation requires a change in governance, it is the United States — not Iran.

The path to world peace is simple:

end the era of regime change, respect national sovereignty, and allow nations to determine their own destiny without coercion.

Dr E. V. Rapiti

27 March 2026

www.drrapiti.com