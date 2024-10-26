If the US owes China $800 billion, what makes the US the leading economy in the world or for that matter a super power. The US government has been so focused on making wars or funding wars that it has neglected the basic needs like housing, health, protection against crime, substance abuse, food prices and infrastructure, so it is puzzling how they carry on as a major world power or consider itself as a world leader when it cannot adequately take of its own citizens.

The time for an end to US hegemony has arrived

The time for US hegemony to end has arrived. The US wields far too much power in the world arena. The US is known to violate UN resolutions with total impunity on human rights issues, which renders the UN as nothing more than a toothless dog, with a bark that is bigger than its bite

China leads in technology and in the manufacture of consumer goods

China has. used its capital to develop its economy to become the leader in consumer technology from EVs to electronic goods whilst the US focused on the manufacture of military hardware. Everyone, including US citizens, in the world wants Chinese electronic goods for their prices and quality.

Trump's imposition of high tariffs on Chinese imports, knee jerk and counter-productive

When Trump threatens to increase tariffs on Chinese goods, it will only hurt US citizens, who will have to pay more for Chinese goods and signal the end to the concept of freetrade because it doesn't suit the US.

Trump is creating a trade war with China because the US just cannot compete with the Chinese when it comes to manufacturing EVs and electronic goods. How ironic, Apple and other big US brands that manufacture their products in China, are going to be hit the hardest by Trump's short sighted increase in tariffs on Chinese goods. Americans are going to pay much more for Chinese imports, which is going to push their cost of living much higher.

America has lost the plot on how to be a credible leader a long time ago. The US should focus more on its domestic policies instead of trying to control the world.

We no longer need superpowers

The world no longer needs superpowers if countries learn to respect one another's sovereignity.

Countries should choose the type of government that suits them best as long as they do not violate human rights.

If countries can learn to respect one another, then there will be little need for an organisation like the UN, which has not been able to stop a single war with its $3 billion budget.

We need a totally new world order where citizens make the decisions or one where politicians start listening to the citizens before embarking on any type of policy.

Almost all democracies in the world have become a total farce. Our freedom to express ourselves has been severely curtailed by our democratically elected governments with the help of social media platforms, who have become the self-appointed arbiters on what is the truth in almost every aspect of our lives.

We need our freedom back, now. We don't need superpowers or the unelected WEF to decide what is best for us. It's time for citizens to regain their power.

Dr E V Rapiti

Cape Town

Saturday October 26, 2024.