WE ARE IN WORLD WAR III

HUMANITY’S EXISTENCE IS THREATENED

DR EV Rapiti, March 15, 2026

Introduction

As an advocate for world peace, I cannot remain silent while global leaders sleepwalk humanity into catastrophe. The escalating conflict in the Middle East has now crossed the threshold into a full‑scale world war, threatening the stability of nations and the survival of our species. This moment demands clarity, honesty, and the courage to confront the political failures that have brought us to the brink.

What follows is a statement issued in the interest of global peace, human survival, and the urgent need for negotiations to prevent further destruction.

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WE ARE IN WORLD WAR III

HUMANITY’S EXISTENCE IS THREATENED

PEACE NEGOTIATIONS ARE IMPERATIVE TO PREVENT FURTHER DESTRUCTION THROUGH ANARCHY Let that sink in

‘THE GROSS UNDERESTIMATION OF IRAN’S TECHNOLOGICAL CAPABILITIES AND STRATEGIC PROWESS BY THE AUTHORITARIAN BUT NAÏVE LEADERSHIP OF Donald TRUMP AND Benjamin NETANYAHU HAVE PLUNGED THE WORLD INTO WORLD WAR III“

The conflict is already crippling the global economy.

The destruction of infrastructure in the UAE — long dependent on U.S. protection — has threatened the very existence of the entire UAE.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has triggered mortifying global energy and food shortages, and powerful economies would grind to a halt within days.

Unlike World War II, these leaders and their supporters now confront powerful nuclear states — Russia, China, and North Korea — threatening the unprecedented existence of humanity.

So far we have used every costly sophisticated weapon for destruction in this war except for the deadly nuclear bomb — a weapon that will destroy the world and the person pulling the trigger.

We really don’t need anything worse than Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Before some mad leader decides to unleash this globally destructive weapon out of sheer desperation, the entire world must embark on a journey for peace.

This is an ardent appeal to the whole of humanity to stand in unison and demand world peace now.

We cannot sit back any longer and do nothing. This is a clarion call for worldwide protests to end the war, start negotiations, and restore world peace.

To prevent global anarchy and the possible destruction of the human race, these two leaders must be replaced and negotiations must begin immediately to restore world peace. We need sober‑minded and wise delegates from around the world to find a solution to this man‑made crisis. We need people with insight and foresight to come up with the best solutions that will save humanity from imminent doom without interference from big businesses, whose only interest is to make money out of a crisis at the expense of ordinary citizens.

Rogue politicians, senators, and parliamentarians — the silent architects of this diabolical situation — have failed us. They must be excluded from the negotiations.

We need ethical, educated, highly intelligent, and humane people to negotiate for peace and a new world order. The WEF, UN, WHO, ICC, ICJ, and similar bodies entrusted with the responsibility to ensure world peace and prosperity have dismally failed society.

Even our once‑trusted media has failed humanity by propagating lies and propaganda to the masses.

Fortunately, the alternate media, replete with honest journalists, brought the unadulterated truth to the world and destroyed the evil plans of mainstream media.

The world has an abundance of ethical thinkers and strategists to save us from imminent doom. Let’s use them.

Closing Statement

Humanity stands at a crossroads where silence is complicity and inaction is fatal. The world can no longer afford leaders who gamble with global stability or disregard the catastrophic consequences of their decisions. Peace is no longer an idealistic aspiration — it is an urgent survival imperative. The responsibility now rests with all nations, institutions, and citizens of conscience to demand immediate negotiations and a return to rational diplomacy before irreversible destruction engulfs us all.

— Dr. E. V. Rapiti

March 15, 2026

www.drrapiti.com

FOOTER NOTE

If this message resonates with your concern for humanity’s future, I urge you to share it widely. Peace is not the responsibility of governments alone — it is the collective duty of every informed and conscientious citizen. Only through awareness, courage, and principled action can we prevent further destruction and reclaim a future grounded in justice and stability.

About the Author

Dr. Ellapen V. Rapiti is a family physician who has served the community of Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, for more than four decades. He has a long history of speaking out against injustice, beginning with his epistles to the press during the apartheid era.

He writes today as an independent advocate for peace, motivated not by partisanship but by a deep concern for human life, global stability, and the suffering of ordinary citizens around the world.

Dr. Rapiti is also an author, public and motivational speaker, and the writer of more than 10,000 original quotes about life, resilience, and human dignity.

