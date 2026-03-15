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Dr Ev RAPITI
5d

I think I made this clear when I suggested Trump and Netanyahu be replaced

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Jaz
6d

Except you didn't say by whom? Humanity existence threatened buy whom?

Zionist Israelis (Fake Jews) and Zionist Jews of USA together with the Christian Zionist of USA.

Israel is a sick nation, they're blood thirsty and love killing children and animals as a hobby!

https://x.com/angeloinchina/status/2031535046063206592?s=20

https://x.com/i/status/2031562383097754093

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