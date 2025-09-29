VINDICATED, NOT FORGOTTEN

— Dr. E. V. Rapiti, September 29, 2025

THEY WERE RIGHT. THEY WERE PUNISHED. THEY DESERVE JUSTICE.

Millions refused the COVID-19 jab on rational, ethical, and medical grounds.

For this, they were vilified, dismissed, and cast out of society.

Yet they preserved their health—and their dignity.

Emerging data now confirms what many feared:

- Waning vaccine effectiveness in highly immune populations

- Persistent safety signals under global review

- Long COVID risks remain despite vaccination

These individuals were not reckless.

They were principled.

They deserve reinstatement, compensation, and an unconditional apology.

In a just and moral world, courage is not punished—it is honored.

---

📜 A CALL FOR RESTORATIVE JUSTICE

To the institutions that enforced mandates:

You dismissed, censored, and punished those who declined the COVID-19 vaccine.

Many lost their jobs, reputations, and communities.

They were branded as threats—yet they were simply asking for safety, transparency, and informed consent.

Today, emerging data vindicates their caution:

- CDC’s April 2025 interim report shows marginal vaccine effectiveness in highly immune populations

- WHO continues to reassess antigen composition amid concerns about variant-specific efficacy

- Pfizer acknowledges that long COVID remains a risk despite vaccination

These individuals were not anti-science.

They were pro-safety.

They upheld the medical ethic of “first, do no harm.”

We call on all institutions—hospitals, universities, corporations, and governments—to:

1. Reinstate those dismissed for declining the vaccine

2. Compensate them for lost income and emotional distress

3. Apologize publicly and unconditionally

Justice delayed is dignity denied.

Let history not remember this era as one of blind compliance, but of moral courage.

Dr. E. V. Rapiti

Cape Town, South Africa

September 29, 2025

---

📚 References

CDC Interim Estimates of 2024–2025 COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness

WHO: Data Requested for December 2025 COVID-19 Vaccine Composition

Pfizer Reaffirms Safety and Efficacy of COVID-19 Vaccines

