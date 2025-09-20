When you do a deep dive into the history of vaccines, you will discover big pharma, the entire healthcare system of the world including medical schools, medical journals, the media, epidemiologists, virologists, infectious disease specialists, politicians, government leaders, msm have benefitted financially and survived on the sale and promotion of vaccines. Society has paid a huge price through their blind obedienc. Medical doctors were not trained about vaccines, they were taught to learn schedules like children were taught the times table. They are not authorities nor experts to advise their clients. They all sang the mantra that vaccines saved lives without bothering to question it. Their only source of information has been fake studies funded by big pharma and published in our heavily compromised journals run by rogue editors.

US senators, with absolutely no knowledge of medicine as well as doctors like Cassidy, who have no clue about vaccines are going after RKJ like a pack of hound dogs.

This time round: the American public on RKJs side.

The deep state is notorious for using the most corrupt means to get things their way and return the status quo. This is an epic battle between the whole of society and the cabal headed by the psychopath, Bill Gates.