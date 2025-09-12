Vaccines Are Not Modern-Day Wonders

By Dr. E. V. Rapiti

Cape Town, South Africa – September 12, 2025

Abstract

This article challenges the prevailing narrative that vaccines are responsible for saving millions of lives. Drawing on historical mortality data, independent research, and regulatory shortcomings, it argues that improvements in sanitation, nutrition, and healthcare—not vaccines—were the primary drivers of reduced infectious disease mortality. It calls for independent, transparent studies to reassess vaccine safety and efficacy, and advocates for informed consent and medical autonomy.

Introduction

Vaccines have long been hailed as one of the greatest achievements in modern medicine. However, this perception is increasingly being questioned by independent researchers, clinicians, and concerned citizens. The claim that vaccines have saved millions of lives is often repeated without rigorous evidence, and dissenting voices are frequently marginalized.

Historical Mortality Trends

Data from the CDC and UK health archives show a dramatic decline—over 99%—in mortality from diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DTP) between 1900 and 1963 in the US, and up to 1968 in the UK, well before the widespread introduction of the DTP vaccine [1]. Similarly, a 2017 PubMed-indexed study documented a 99% decline in measles mortality between 1900 and 1968, prior to the measles vaccine rollout [2].

These trends strongly suggest that improved sanitation, housing, nutrition, and access to antibiotics played a far more significant role in reducing mortality than vaccines.

Questioning WHO’s Claims

The World Health Organization’s assertion that DTP vaccines saved 154 million lives lacks transparent methodology and appears to be based on extrapolated modeling rather than empirical data. Such claims, without rigorous peer-reviewed evidence, resemble marketing rhetoric more than science.

Vaccine Safety and Reporting Gaps

One of the major challenges in assessing vaccine safety is the delayed onset of adverse effects, particularly autoimmune conditions, which may manifest years after vaccination. These long-term effects are rarely captured in official surveillance systems.

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) in the US, according to a Harvard study, captures less than 1% of actual adverse events [3]. Despite this, most healthcare professionals are unaware of VAERS or find the reporting process cumbersome and ineffective.

Regulatory Failures

During the COVID-19 pandemic, regulatory authorities such as the CDC and WHO failed to rigorously analyze vaccine safety data. When questioned, former CDC Director Rochelle Walensky admitted that the agency lacked the resources to analyze adverse event data—a claim that undermines public trust and contradicts the CDC’s mandate to protect public health.

The FDA’s attempt to suppress the release of Pfizer’s clinical trial data for 75 years, only overturned by a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit, further highlights the lack of transparency and potential conflicts of interest [8].

Independent Research Findings

Independent researchers, including Dr. Naomi Wolf, Prof. Peter McCullough, and Japanese scientists, have presented compelling evidence that COVID-19 vaccines may have caused more harm than benefit [4–7]. Their analyses of Pfizer’s data revealed serious safety concerns that were ignored by mainstream regulatory bodies.

Natural Immunity and Ethical Concerns

Natural immunity played a decisive role in ending the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly with the emergence of the Omicron variant. Yet, it continues to be sidelined in favor of pharmaceutical interventions. This disregard reflects a profit-driven model that prioritizes industry interests over public health.

Mandatory vaccination policies violate the ethical principle of informed consent. Medical professionals must be educated not only on vaccine schedules but also on ingredients, mechanisms, and potential risks to provide truly informed guidance to patients.

Conclusion

The historical data, regulatory failures, and independent research findings call for a complete reassessment of vaccine policy. Vaccines should never be mandated. Instead, individuals and parents must retain the right to make informed decisions based on transparent, independent science.

A comprehensive, unbiased study of the entire vaccine schedule—conducted by researchers with no ties to pharmaceutical companies—is urgently needed. The cost of such a study would be far outweighed by the benefits of restoring public trust and safeguarding health.

Author Bio

Dr. E. V. Rapiti is a family physician and mental health specialist based in Cape Town, South Africa. He is an advocate for ethical medicine, principled public health reform, and legacy-driven advocacy.

Dr E V Rapiti, MBBS, FCFP, DCH, DMH, Naep asthma diploma, MBA

References

1. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Historical mortality trends for DTP and measles, 1900–1968. [Online] Available from: https://www.cdc.gov

2. Jackson BD, Black RE. Available studies fail to provide strong evidence of increased risk of diarrhea mortality due to measles. BMC Public Health. 2017;17(Suppl 4):783.

3. Lazarus R, Klompas M. Electronic Support for Public Health–Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (ESP:VAERS). Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. 2010.

4. Kakeya H, Nitta T, Kamijima Y, Miyazawa T. Significant increase in excess deaths after repeated COVID-19 vaccination in Japan. JMA Journal. 2025;8(2):584–586.

5. Murakami Y. Post-COVID vaccine mortality spike in Japan: Analysis of anonymized national data. Tokyo Science University Press Conference. July 2025.

6. Wolf N, et al. Analysis of Pfizer clinical trial documents. DailyClout. 2022.

7. McCullough PA, Alexander PE, et al. COVID-19 vaccine safety concerns. J Am Phys Surg. 2021;26(3):76–82.

8. Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency. FOIA-released Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine documents. [Online] Available from: https://phmpt.org

📄 Author Declaration (for submission)

> Conflict of Interest: The author declares no financial or institutional conflicts of interest.

> Funding: No external funding was received for this work.

> Ethical Approval: Not applicable—this article is a commentary based on publicly available data and published research.

> Author Contribution: Dr. E. V. Rapiti is the sole author and takes full responsibility for the integrity and accuracy of this manuscript.

