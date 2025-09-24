Vaccine Policy, Science, and the Need for Honest Answers, Dr EV RAPITI, Cape Town, September 24, 2025

Public trust in medicine depends on truth and transparency. Yet leading bodies such as the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the American Medical Association (AMA) have consistently opposed independent studies into the safety and efficacy of the full childhood vaccine schedule recommended by the CDC. This is not just unscientific—it is dangerous. No drug should ever be administered without thorough studies, yet children routinely receive dozens of vaccines with assumptions, not answers, guiding policy.

Natural Immunity vs. Artificial Immunity

Many childhood infections—measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox—produce lifelong immunity. Vaccines, by contrast, often require repeated boosters. But how were these booster schedules determined? Mostly by guesswork and precautionary assumptions, not definitive long-term studies. Science demands answers, not arbitrary rules.

COVID-19 provides a clear example. In Israel, individuals with prior infection had a 13-fold lower risk of reinfection than those fully vaccinated. Yet no such head-to-head studies were ever done for older childhood vaccines, despite extensive booster recommendations.

Boosters: Not Always a Solution

Repeated COVID-19 boosters have been shown to diminish immune responsiveness, raising antibodies like IgG4 that impair immune activation. This demonstrates that additional doses do not automatically solve waning immunity, calling into question the untested assumptions behind the hundreds of booster doses in the childhood vaccine schedule.

Injection vs. Natural Defenses

Most respiratory infections enter through the upper airways, where mucosal antibodies provide first-line protection. Injectable vaccines bypass this system, stimulating systemic antibodies instead. There is no definitive evidence that injected antigens remain localized, and in infants with immature immune systems, this raises further concerns.

Historical Context

Mortality from most infectious diseases had already plummeted before vaccines appeared, due to clean water, sanitation, nutrition, and antibiotics. Yet vaccines are often given full credit, obscuring the true drivers of health improvements. This narrative benefits manufacturers, the academic institutions are individuals they fund more than serving the best needs of society and the country.

Autism, Chronic Illness, and Unvaccinated Children

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) prevalence has risen sharply, now affecting 1 in 36 children in the U.S. Yet agencies refuse to fully investigate vaccine involvement. Small studies suggest unvaccinated children may have better overall health outcomes, with fewer allergies, asthma, and developmental issues. These questions deserve rigorous, independent study—not dismissal.

The Bottom Line

Science is not guesswork. Arbitrary booster schedules, untested assumptions, and selective narratives erode public trust. Natural immunity is robust; injectable vaccines have limitations; historical improvements in health preceded mass vaccination. COVID showed the limits of artificial immunity, and repeated boosters may even weaken responses.

Until independent, long-term studies examine the full schedule, including the cumulative effects of boosters, the public is being asked to trust assumptions rather than evidence. That is unacceptable. The science is not settled—it has barely begun.

Children and parents should not pay the price by taking vaccines that are not properly tested.

The final decision whether anyone should take a vaccine that has not been fully tested for safety, efficacy and relevance should not rest with academic institutions or government agencies but with parents because they bear the brunt of the adverse events, not their doctors

— September 24, 2025

Dr E V Rapiti

Cape Town

September 24, 2025

Final comment: the relentless attack on RKJ by US senators is an absolute disgrace. Except for Rand Paul and Ron Johnson, the rest of them know little or nothing about vaccines. They are not fighting for the Americans but their campaign funds.

Bio: Dr Rapiti is a family physician, qualified in mental and child health. He is a staunch advocate of ethical and science based medicine. Every physician must be held accountable for the decisions that they give their patients.