Canada becoming a province of the US won't work. The French speaking Canadians will find it very tough to cope as Americans with so many republican followers becoming totally racist right under trump's nose. Vivek Ramswamy was openly insulted by a Trump supporter with absolute impunity. American cities like new York and San Francisco have become absolute danger zones, full of crime, addicts and the homeless. America has turned Many sovereign countries into surrogate states of America. Countries like Japan, Germany, Australia and many countries in south America have been dancing to Washington's tune. America must stop dictating to sovereign countries to use the dollar after the US wraponised the dollar by seizing the assets of countries that they didn't like.

This is downright stealing in the face of a toothless UN and the international community.

The US should focus on the needs of its own citizens and save the country from imminent collapse by addressing its huge debt, housing, employment and healthcare before it gets too involved through the CIA into the affairs of other countries.

Why are they so against countries who choose a socialist type of government, where oligarchs don't don't country like they do in the US.

The world can man just fine without the US engaging and promoting wars all over the world. The Ukraine war could have been settled a ling time if the Biden administration didn't pump Billions of American tax payer dollars into the war, which cost the lives of 1 million soldiers in Ukraine and made 7 million Ukrainians refugees.

Peace negotiations should have been the answer.

Zolensky of Ukraine wants to hurt Europe by blocking cheap russian gas to Europe after Europe invested so much to support Ukraine.

We need a new world order where countries respect one another's sovereignity. A world wheree we can all be at peace, where racism is destroyed and human dignity and democracy are restored.