US senators- big pharma salesmen

Dr E V Rapiti, Cape Town, September 23, 2025

RKJ sought truth; senators sought to protect their Big Pharma funding by defending Monarez.

— September 23, 2025

The relentless attack on RKJ, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, for daring to call for a complete review of the CDC’s vaccine schedule until proper trials are conducted, was nothing short of disgraceful. Instead of supporting transparency and accountability, both Republican and Democrat senators ganged up on a sincere and well-informed public servant who placed science and safety above politics.

What made their behaviour even more appalling was their eagerness to defend Dr. Monarez, the former CEO director of a deeply corrupt CDC, whose credibility had already been torn to shreds under the sharp questioning of Senator Rand Paul. Rather than acknowledge this, the senators circled the wagons, exposing where their true loyalties lie.

It became abundantly clear that these senators were not motivated by a duty to safeguard the health of the American people. Instead, they were intent on protecting their own political survival and, more importantly, their funding streams from Big Pharma. In doing so, they revealed themselves not as guardians of public health, but as salespeople/ low-life predators for the heartless pharmaceutical industry.

Under the naïve chairmanship of Bill Cassidy, the proceedings served as a shameful display of misplaced loyalty—loyalty not to the truth, not to the people, but to the powerful corporations that bankroll political campaigns. The American people deserve better. Leaders who betray the public trust in order to appease their funders must be held accountable and removed from office at the ballot box.

