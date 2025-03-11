https://youtube.com/watch?v=taD_mkwT7a0&si=zap20cP17lZ9G7XR

Zelensky the comedian/dictator leader of Ukraine lost the war, chunks of Ukraine, squandered $100 billion US tax dollars and handed his entire country to the worst colonialists in the world, the UK.

He signed a 100 year contract with the UK, giving the UK control over Ukraine's ports and rare earth mineral resources.

This explains the bromance between the comedian and the smooth talking duplicitous Starmer.

This move is an absolute slap on the face of the US and EU by the UK.

It should be obvious to anyone who knows anything about British colonialism that the Brits can never be trusted.

Zelensky is an illegitimate leader. He caused the death of 1 million Ukrainians, made 7 million citizens become refugees and allowed his country to be totally destroyed through his intrangience and unwillingness to negotiate.

The west is slowly disintegrating whilst the global South is uniting and forging ahead with their ambitions to become independent and successful.