Trumps election line to MAGA by increasing tariffs and creating more jobs for Americans is an utterly unworkable plan. All the line did was to help him win the elections because US citizens had enough of the democrats. Clearly he has no clue when he says China is his enemy. He is making an enemy of China by forcing the Chinese to buy grain from Brazil and Russia. This is going to hurt American farmers badly. America just lost $690 billion in trade from China before he even stepped into office.

America cannot compete with China in the manufacture of consumer goods like electronics. America doesn't have the workforce, infrastructure and the know-how to manufacture consumer goods. Americas biggest corporations like apple and nike manufacturer in China because they won't be able to do so in America.

America has been focusing on making arms. They make money out of wars. No wonder ten States in the US are heading for dire poverty. It is no longer the country for people with a dream.

He must fight the enemies in his own country. The US is heading for a fall like the Roman empire and former colonial power, UK.

Trump needs a lesson in global economics.

The democrats have destroyed the US. It is no longer the country of free speech. Forty million people in the US are on food stamps.

Capitalism in the US is failing ordinary US citizens. Only the rich can thrive in the US.

Ordinary citizens can't find jobs because most big businesses are using artificial intelligence and robots to cut down on labour.

Not even Elon musk can compete with the Chinese EV manufacturers, which explains why he would like high tariffs.

The entire system of government needs to be reviewed in America. The US must stop being the bully of the world.