The biggest threat to America is not China, Russia or dedollarisation but the DEMs, who have ruined the lives of ordinary Americans through their rampant corruption from the top to the bottom. The DEMs are afraid that Trump will go after top Dems and send them to jail.

If Trump can't be safe in his own country, how can he be expected to protect the world. An example is the countries in the Sahel region in Africa like, Burkino Faso, Niger and Mali. These countries want to free themselves from the yoke of the neocolonialists in the West and stand on their own as independent nations, without begging for handouts from the IMF and world bank.

Gadaffi was not at war with the US, they didn't like him.

Gadaffi did not wage a war with America. He provided free housing, health and education for his citizens. He wanted a single currency for Africa instead of the dollar. This seemed to have upset America.

Don't interfere in the affairs of Africa

A free and prosperous Africa will prevent Africans from leaving Africa to become unwelcome refugees in their former colonies. Burkina Faso, under Ibrahim Traoré', is doing well after they evicted the french and closed down their army bases. There have been several threats on his life and it is suspected that the former CV colonialists have been behind it.

America, in its typical style of a bully invaded lybia and Iraq and took the lives of the leaders of both these countries.

Ever since Gadaffi was killed, lybia is in tatters. One million innocent Iraqi children lost their lives when the US invaded Iraq on the false claim that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction. The world stood by and did nothing about this. The ICJ Failed to prosecute Bush for this crime.

America has not been appointed as the world's protectors by anyone.

Why does Trump or for that America feel that the world needs America to protect them.

America has been in several wars with other countries for the last seventy years. Through the CIA operatives, several legitimate governments were removed through coups supported by the US to instate ruthless leaders that did the US's bidding even if it hurt their own countries.

America has unilaterally invaded so many countries in Africa, Asia and South America, stage managed so many coups that it is time they should started looking at their own backyard.

American cities are in a total mess

American cities have become totally unsafe. Drug addiction and gangsterism is out of control. Homelessness and unemployment is rife with no hope of abating.

Dollar being used to bully the world

The dollar has been weaponised to keep America afloat. America makes a great deal of money by serving as a trading hub or money exchanger. The dollar is not backed by gold.

The dollar has been been used both by the US and the EU to freeze Russia's assets. Russia was robbed of about $300 billion dollars in assets. The question is: what right did the us and the EU to take another country's assets.

Trump admits Russia was right to be concerned by NATO reaching Russian borders

Trump openly admitted it that Ukraine was wrong to join NATO and bring the so-called enemy to his borders.

I fail to see how any EU country is an enemy with Russia when they have been prosperous relying on cheap Russian gas and oil for several decades. The EU joined in the war with Ukraine at the behest of Biden. Today they regret it but don't know how to admit it.

Peaceful negotiations could have averted a war

This war could have been averted if Zolensky, the comedian, did not unfairly replace Ukraine's former leader, who got along well with Russia. According to many reports, the US has been implicated in the destruction of the north stream gas line but they were not prepared to admit it.

The EU paid heavily for their energy from America and from Russia through third parties. NATO's involvement in a dispute that should have been resolved around the negotiating table has made many countries in the EU extremely poor. Germany, the UK and France are about to collapse. Their industries have been forced to shut down. Germany is planning to leave the EU. Once this happens, the EU will collapse and so will NATO.

The global South is self sufficient

The EU and the US do not produce goods that the nations in the deep south cannot make or source from the big manufacturing countries like India, China and Indonesia.

The west is fortunate to have Japan on their side. If Japan joined these two countries with booming economies, they would not need the markets in the west.

The ideal situation would be for the whole world to live together in peace and harmony with no divisions on any basis. War has been a profitable exercise for the wealthy and the manufacturers of ammunition, artillery, fighter jets, warships.

Trump, behaving like a colonialist.

The EU countries are not happy about trump's intentions to buy or forcefully take over Greenland. If he is doing it for strategic reasons to maintain peace, then he shouldn't complain if China invades Taiwan for security reasons.

As for the Panama canal, there are no Chinese war ships as claimed by trump.

Trying to annexe Canada is blatant colonisation.

Trump’s high tariffs will hit ordinary US citizens

Trumps high tariffs is not going to make America rich. The high tariffs are going to be paid by the American consumers.

Inflation is going to go through the roof.

The government will collect huge sums money from the struggling Americans through high tariffs.

Time for the US to stop playing the watchdog of the world and most importantly, they must stop dictating and threatening small countries to do as they are told by the US.