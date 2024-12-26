Tribute to Bevan by Dr Rapiti,

Cape Town, December 22, 2024

Dear Mr and Mrs Suliaman, Haley and her brother, Bevan's relatives, friends and work colleagues and all those who knew Bevan, I wish to extend my deepest condolences and the condolences of my wife Joan and my receptionist, Natalie to all of you in your very sad moment of grief at the loss of Bevan, a beautiful soul and person, whose death is a tragedy of enormous proportions. I view his death as a tragedy because I sincerely believe that his death could have been avoided, but more of that later.

How I met Bevan

I met Bevan about two years ago when he was escorted to my rooms by his loving family for my help. He was weak, moribund and could barely speak.

Bevan had unexplained terminal cancer. I use the words, unexplained cancer, deliberately because of the high surge or spike of cancer cases amongst healthy adults all over the world, which was unprecedented prior to the introduction of the COVID jabs.

In spite of being given a variety of medical interventions Bevan did not respond to the treatment and was clearly going downhill.

I saw a weak, frail and confused young man before me along with his caring and worried family, who were desperately trying to save dear Bevan.

IT was at a time that I was just learning to treat cancer using unconventional medications, so I felt terribly restricted to give the family the reassurance that they were so desperately looking for, to save their dear son and sibling.

Being a physician for many years, I felt duty bound to give Bevan and his family some hope by trying my new found methods to treat this disease, which was destroying so many young people and so suddenly all over the world like a tsunami.

Bevan has Turbo cancer

Bevan had a condition that is now referred to as turbo cancer. The incidence of these cancers shot through the roof after the vaccines were introduced. It affected all ages and shortly after it was detected in its early stages, the cancer spread like wildfire. It defied all conventional forms of treatments and wreaked havoc in its victims and ended their lives in a matter of months.

The challenges to treated Bevan

I explained to the family about the challenge that I had to deal with to save Bevan, but assured them that I will try to defeat this cancer with whatever I had at my disposal. I felt that this young man, like millions, all over the world, did not deserve this fate and we must do everything to save him.

The family was very co-operative

I am pleased to say that my work was made easy by the wonderful co-operation that I had from the family. His sister Haley, was an outstanding sister and nurse in the worst times of his illness. Her strong emotional bond and devotion to her brother had a huge toll on Haley’s mental and physical wellbeing. She did her best to help Bevan.

Fortunately, within two weeks of commencing treatment, I was delighted to learn that Bevan made a dramatic recovery and was back at work, looking his former self. When he went for his check up at the hospital, his doctors were astounded that 13 com lesion in his liver had shrunk to almost 4 cms.

When I received the great news of Bevan’s dramatic and rapid recovery, I was thrilled that my treatment was working. It was a solid affirmation that there is hope for people like Bevan all over the world. For me, the news of Bevan's great recovery was a moment for great elation and an occasion to celebrate.

Subsequent months after treatment

I saw Bevan looking hail and hearty for the next few months. I fondly remember seeing him before he went on an outing to the hot springs in Goudini with his family with absolute joy written all over his face.

His joy was so contagiously overwhelming that I felt thrilled that I was on a winning streak against this new killer disease.

Bevan's cancer relapses

Very sadly, a year later, I sadly learnt that the cancer resurfaced in his spine. I received this news with a pang of utter disappointment and despondency. I had grown very attached to Bevan in the short period that I knew him. I felt as though I had failed this young man, who not so long ago was brimming with life and energy and was looking forward to a bright and happy future ahead.

Bevan’s loving and gentle demean attracted me to him.

He was always so positive. We had numerous edifying chats whenever he consulted me. I became extremely fond of him. WE chatted like old acquaintances.

All efforts to contain Bevan's cancer after he relapsed through my intervention failed and filled me with disappointment because I knew the costly, expensive conventional treatments were only hurting his body but offering no relief. .

The cancer started to eat into Bevan even though he was very determined to win his battle against the deadly disease. I supported as best as I could but to little avail.

Sadly for Bevan and me, Bevan's cancer defied all our treatments and efforts to contain it. He was left to live with his illness in absolute agony.

His family and I were left completely distraught to see sweet and adorable Bevan in such agony and pain. There was so little that we could do to alleviate his pain and suffering caused by the merciless disease.

I had to face the daunting reality that we had reached the cul-de-sac of medical intervention to alleviate Bevan's agony or save his life.

I kept in contact with Hayley when his treating specialists could do no more for him. When specialists are unreachable or unable to do any more, it is up to us GP's to come to the fore and walk the painful journey with our patients and their families.

In Bevan's final hours, we had to rely on our faith in God for his divine intervention because our medical interventions failed against this dreadful disease.

Bevan shows his gratitude

I would like to share with you an act of outstanding gratitude by Bevan that left an indelible impression in my mind.

One morning I was pleasantly surprised to receive two generous gifts from Bevan.

One for me and the other for my wife, Joan.

Bevan sent me a message to express his gratitude for assisting him throughout his illness from his sick bed.

I thanked him profusely for his thoughtfulness in spite of being in so much pain. He replied with a quote from the advice given to him by a friend. His friend told him that when someone does something exceptional for you, saying thank you is not enough. The words, Thank you, according to Bevan, were just words. He felt you need to show your gratitude in kind to demonstrate your appreciation. It was the first for me after being in practice for over 45 years. I was deeply touched by his gesture because it was a type of gesture I have seldom seen in my many years of practice.

He sent my wife a beautiful plant that he named Bevan. My wife, who loves plants, takes special care of the plant, which stands in our kitchen to remind us of one of our most grateful and dearest patients. Bevan is in our kitchen to greet us whenever we enter the the kitchen.

The things that made me sad about losing Bevan

I was sad that I couldn't save Bevan. I felt that I lost a friend, not a patient. I looked forward to his visit because he was such a positive, jolly and grateful person. We talked about a range of things besides his medical problems. He was well read and a great conversationalist.

I was sad that the community lost a good people's-person in the library where he worked, at such a young age and when he still had so much to offer.

I was sad, in fact bitter, that Bevan was most likely a casualty of a toxic medication, like millions of other young people all over the world. It must be mentioned that there is overwhelming evidence, from a number of accredited researchers, that there is a strong co-relationship between the jab and the high incidence of cancer. In spite of all this evidence, shockingly, none of the health authorities in the world are interested in investigating this co-relationship between the vaccine and cancer. To add fuel to the fire no government institution or employer is offering any financial and emotional assistance to these helpless and innocent victims.

The victims of untested medical interventions have to fend for themselves, which is a struggle not only for them but their families and their employers.

I sadly recall Haley's emotional state after she helplessly watched her once bouncy and lively brother in absolute agony and wanted to help him.

I must admit, I personally felt disappointed that I could not save Bevan. After deep introspection and reflection, which comes from being in practice for a long time, I had to concede and face the harsh reality that some things in life are outside human control.

When all our interventions failed to help Bevan, God relieved Bevan and his family of their insurmountable pain by reserving a place for him in his heavenly abode.

I wish to thank Haley for bringing her brother to see me and for the faith that she and her family had in me to help Bevan. Through that first consultation and many congratulations later, Bevan and I built a bond that I shall always cherish.

I met Bevan as a patient, who eventually evolved into a friend who touched me immensely with his personality, humility and outstanding gratitude.

He made my life as a doctor a most pleasurable one by his affable demean.

I shall miss not seeing him again but I shall dearly treasure the wonderful memories of our chats that will remain forever embedded in my mind.

Bevan was one remarkable son, brother, friend and human being that we will all miss, dearly. He leaves behind an irreplaceable void that can only be filled by our fond and pleasant memories of this remarkable young man.

Conclusion

To Haley, her brother and her parents I can only imagine the magnitude of your loss. You have been outstanding in the way you cared for dear Bevan till the end. He loved and appreciated you dearly for all that you did for him..

I pray that the good Lord will grant you the strength to cope with your loss.

I sincerely believe that God will be there for you during this dark period of your grieving.

Goodbye Bevan. It was a pleasure to be your doctor and friend in the final years of your life.

I shall miss you and always remember you most fondly. May your soul rest in peace.

You are truly, one of a kind. May your soul rest in peace.

Dr Rapiti

Cape Town

December 22, 2024.