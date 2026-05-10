To the Mothers Who Hold Up the World

Dr EV Rapiti, May 10 2026

Mother’s Day is often wrapped in flowers, cards, and warm sentiments — but beneath the surface lies a deeper truth that society rarely acknowledges. Mothers are not simply caregivers. They are the quiet architects of stability, the emotional anchors of families, and the invisible workforce that keeps communities functioning.

Today, I want to honour not only the celebration, but the struggle.

Across the world, countless mothers rise each morning carrying burdens that would break most people. Many have been abandoned, neglected, or even abused — yet they continue to love, to nurture, and to provide. Their resilience is not poetic; it is forged in hardship, sacrifice, and the relentless demands of survival.

These women hold families together when systems fail them.

They stretch every rand, every hour, every ounce of energy to ensure their children have a chance at a better life.

They work through illness, exhaustion, and emotional wounds that never fully heal.

And still, they show up.

Mothers are the rock on which families stand. They are the backbone of our economy — performing unpaid labour that is rarely recognised, seldom valued, and almost never compensated. Without their contribution, society would collapse.

Yet too often, they carry this weight in silence.

Today, we break that silence.

We honour the mothers who raise children alone.

The mothers who bury their pain to protect their families.

The mothers who work two or three jobs to keep food on the table.

The mothers who endure disrespect, inequality, and violence — yet refuse to let bitterness define them.

The mothers who love without condition, even when the world gives them little in return.

Your strength is not ordinary.

Your resilience is not accidental.

Your love is the foundation on which nations stand.

On this Mother’s Day, we salute you — not with clichés, but with deep gratitude and profound respect. You shape the future through every child you raise, every sacrifice you make, and every act of courage you perform quietly, without applause.

To all the mothers of the world:

We see you.

We honour you.

We thank you.

— Dr E.V. Rapiti

May 10, 2026

www.drrapiti.com

Author’s Note

Dr E.V. Rapiti shares over forty years of experience treating mothers who have shown immense resilience in caring for and raising their families despite overwhelming hardship. Throughout his career, he has witnessed women endure circumstances that would destroy ordinary people — fighting alone, hiding their pain from their children, and presenting strength to a world that seldom understands the weight they carry.

In his consultation room, he has offered them time, space, and compassion: a safe place to break down, to breathe, and to gather themselves again. With words of encouragement, he has helped them return to the battle of life — at home, at work, and within themselves. His writing honours these women whose courage, sacrifice, and endurance have shaped his understanding of true strength.

In this article he pays tribute to all the women of the world for their unwavering and unselfish contribution to make this world a better place.