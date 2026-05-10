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Dr Ev RAPITI
2d

Thank you Andrew for sharing your story. I have been counselling so many women in my practice for over 40 years. I absolutely admire their fortitude. Thank you for your kind words 🙏

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Andrew Devlin
3d

Wise words, Doctor Rapiti, from a wise man. Of course, they wouldn’t have been written if your own mother hadn’t given birth to you and I wouldn’t be reading them had mine not given me a life. Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there!

A few years back, I wrote an essay about my own mother who delivered 14 of us into this world. She was a wonderful woman who raised each of us as if we were her only child. Despite not working, not driving, and having an alcoholic husband, she never lost sight of her calling to raise her children well. I, and my siblings will always remember her as the unmovable rock we stood on as we built our own lives.

For anyone interested, the essay I wrote is here on SubStack at the link below.

Have a great and blessed day!

https://andrewdevlin.substack.com/p/mom?r=ugzy3&utm_medium=ios

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