Time Is Eternal — Life Is Not, So Let Go

By Dr Ellapen Rapiti

14 February 2026

Time has a way of humbling us. It stretches infinitely behind us and infinitely ahead of us, unmoved by our joys, our wounds, or our ambitions. We pass through it briefly, like travellers who leave footprints on a shore that the tide will soon reclaim.

That is why the choices we make in our short stay matter so deeply.

Many of my clients whom I have counselled in my practice for over four decades have had serious or minor underlying issues that were left unaddressed. These issues can arise from early childhood or at any point in a person’s life, right into old age.

The issues are wide and varied. They include people who grew up in malfunctioning and violent households; people who were abandoned, neglected, or physically and sexually abused by perverted or drunken fathers, uncles, relatives, or trusted family friends.

The unheard pain of sexual abuse

Many of these people felt unprotected and lived in fear because no one believed them when they complained. Mothers who were totally dependent on their husbands for financial support would not dare confront them, fearing that the entire family would end up on the streets.

Traumatic marriages

I have come across several young adults who have had to deal with spousal abuse, drug abuse by their partners, and repeated infidelity shortly after marriage.

Very often the abused spouse accepts the abuse for financial reasons or for the sake of the children. The abusive partner uses the spouse’s vulnerability as a tool to continue the abuse without a conscience.

Abused employees

There is also a huge number of working adults of all ages who are constantly abused by their superiors, co‑workers, managers, and employers, big and small. Workers are made to work longer than the maximum hours, work overtime, and do the work of three people without being compensated or acknowledged. If employees dare to speak up, they risk being dismissed. They are dismissed with the remark “insubordination” on their employment cards, which stifles their chances of finding work afterwards. Employers exploit workers who desperately need their jobs to support their families and keep their homes.

Parents abused by their children

Many parents, apart from struggling to keep their jobs under trying circumstances, have to contend with their teenage children. These children can be demanding, rude, insulting, use drugs, land up in prison, join gangs, drop out of school, or come home pregnant or having made someone pregnant.

The neglected elderly

A growing number of elderly people end up feeling neglected and lonely. Their children are grown adults who have left home to build their own careers and care for their own families. They are too busy with their own lives to make time for their elderly parents. Many elderly people struggle to perform daily acts of living, like dressing or preparing meals. Their growing list of chronic illnesses adds to their struggle to survive.

Pills are not the answer

Many of the people already mentioned often end up in physicians’ rooms presenting with symptoms of anxiety, depression, and a range of somatic illnesses like chronic headaches, generalised fibromyalgia, mood swings, anger, loss of appetite, and insomnia.

Physicians are often too busy to address the need to listen to these clients and help them cope with the underlying issues that have been troubling them all their lives.

The quickest — and most dangerous — solution is pumping these clients with a variety of painkillers, benzodiazepines, and antidepressants in the false hope that their conditions will disappear.

They generally don’t, because many of these drugs are not only highly addictive but also have serious side effects. The biggest side effect of all the drug groups mentioned is that patients become so hooked on them that they end up addicted for life. The withdrawal effects are worse than the original symptoms they presented with in the first place.

Many of life’s problems, I have learnt, do not have easy, simple, or quick solutions. Drugs — legal or illegal — are certainly not the answer. They do not deal with the abuse that is causing all the symptoms.

Empathy and listening are the tools

What most people need is a listening ear. They need to be heard. They need to vent in confidence about their frustrations, fears, and disappointments.

In some situations, the answer is to teach people coping mechanisms for situations that cannot be changed.

The people who need a great deal of help — and who can be helped — are adults of all ages who have done well in their lives but are constantly haunted by their painful past.

The pain may come from childhood, unpleasant family relationships, or bad experiences at work or with colleagues.

Most people do not know how to deal with adverse, mentally challenging life issues. They tend to constantly and aimlessly reflect on events that affected them many years ago. They keep ruminating about their past and end up feeling miserable, wondering why they feel that way. They make remembering and talking about their painful past an obsession. Eventually, no one bothers to listen to them.

Inability to forgive is a poison

The worst thing is their total inability to forgive or to stop digging into their unpleasant past instead of focusing on the present.

We cannot alter our past. We have to accept it. Better still, we should take the lessons from it and move on. Every bitter experience teaches us how to be wise in the future. Life is an eternal learning curve. We need to accept that we are human and fallible. We must learn to accept our mistakes, learn from them, and move on.

Pills don't solve life's problems

In my four decades of practice, I have not found any drug that can deal with life’s issues as effectively as a few good, constructive sessions of intense counselling. This applies even to people who have been sexually abused, assaulted, or experienced violence while being car‑jacked or mugged at gunpoint.

I too have had my share of disappointments and pain, but I learnt to deal with them head‑on and move on. This approach made me wiser, stronger, and a better person, without regrets.

Bitterness destroys from the inside

The worst thing that most of these people can do — apart from becoming hooked on addictive drugs — is to keep the bitterness of their past alive by not letting go.

These people do not realise that they are slowly dying on the inside, not the people who hurt them.

Many people live as if life is an endless rehearsal of their ugly past, ignoring the benefits of peace, the courage to forgive, and the need to love themselves.

They do not see the advantages of mending a relationship, apologising, building something meaningful, or becoming the person they know they should be.

Life is not eternal. And the tragedy is not that it ends — the tragedy is when we reach the end burdened by bitterness, regret, and the knowledge that we spent more time breaking than building.

Bitterness is a slow poison. It corrodes quietly, convincing us that destruction is easier than creation, that cynicism is safer than hope, that withdrawing is wiser than engaging. But every act of breaking — whether it is a relationship, a community, or our own integrity — leaves a residue that clings to us long after the moment has passed.

Start building, stop breaking

Building, on the other hand, is an act of wisdom. It is the trait of people who can see far into the horizon of life. When we build, we declare that our time here will not be wasted. We choose contribution over perpetual and mindless destruction. We choose to leave behind something that outlives us — a healed family, a strengthened community, a kinder world, or simply a more honest version of ourselves.

The truth is simple:

We cannot control the length of our life, but we can shape its weight.

Every day offers a choice: to build or to break; to forgive or to fester; to grow or to shrink; to live lightly or to carry bitterness like a stone in the chest.

Time will continue long after we are gone. But the imprint we leave — the way we touched others, the bridges we built, the dignity we upheld — that is what gives our brief life meaning.

So make the most of it while you can.

Build rather than break.

And leave this world unburdened.

To forgive is not a sign of condoning abuse but a way to unburden yourself of pain you can no longer bear.

Do not wait until you are too old to make the decision to change. Waiting until you are old means you have hardly any good years left to enjoy.

Do it as soon as it strikes you that hating and living with bitterness destroys you and not the person who caused you pain.

Life is too short. We must not ignore the good things in life by wasting all our precious energy and resources on self‑destructive bitterness.

It is time to let go, feel happy, and leave a memorable legacy.

Dr E.V. Rapiti

Cape Town

15 February 2026

robertrapiti@gmail.com

Bio

Dr Rapiti has been practising in the under‑resourced suburb of Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, for over four decades. He has a qualification in mental health and has developed his own unique style of counselling. He tailors his approach to each patient in an individualised manner.

He rarely uses drugs except in exceptional circumstances.

If this article resonates with you, he would love to hear from you.