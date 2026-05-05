The Wound of Harshness Lasts a Lifetime

By Dr EV Rapiti • May 5, 2026

Human beings are remarkably resilient — but they are also remarkably fragile.

A kind word can lift a person from despair, ignite their confidence, and set them on a path they never believed possible. Praise has a way of breathing life into people. It inspires growth, courage, and hope.

But the opposite is equally true.

A harsh word, delivered without thought or remorse, can leave a wound that never fully heals. People rarely forget the moments when they were hurt unjustly. These experiences settle deep in the psyche, shaping how they see themselves and how they move through the world. For some, it becomes a memory of an encounter that almost destroyed them.

We underestimate the power we hold over one another.

We forget that our words can either build or break.

This is why restraint is not weakness — it is wisdom.

If we cannot offer kindness, then at the very least, we must avoid cruelty.

Harshness serves no purpose other than to diminish the spirit of another human being.

In a world already burdened with stress, fear, and uncertainty, the simplest act of humanity is to choose gentleness. It costs nothing, yet it can change everything.

If you cannot be nice, don’t be harsh.

Author’s Note

Dr EV Rapiti is a medical doctor, mental‑health advocate, and writer committed to restoring compassion, integrity, and humanity in healthcare and society. During his many years of practice he has counselled several clients who were abused by colleagues, siblings, children, parents, relatives, employers, superiors and even teachers. Several people go through pain without healing. The pain eats them away like a slow cancer.

More at www.drrapiti.com