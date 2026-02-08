The Weight We All Carry: Why Facing Stress Is the Only Way Through

Dr E. V. Rapiti

February 7, 2026

www.drrapiti.com

Stress is not a modern invention. It is woven into the fabric of human existence. From the earliest days of survival to the complexities of our current world, stress has always walked beside us. It is not an intruder; it is a companion — sometimes unwelcome, often uncomfortable, but always present. Stress should be seen as a challenge to our abilities to face adversity without crumbling to pieces.

Yet many people treat stress as if it is a personal failure, a sign of weakness, or something shameful that must be hidden. They try to outrun it, deny it, or bury it beneath distractions. But stress does not disappear simply because we refuse to acknowledge it. In fact, the more we avoid it, the more power it gains over our lives.

Stress is either self‑created or imposed upon us by people around us, people who depend upon us, people to whom we are accountable, and by circumstances out of our control.

These stresses can often leave us feeling miserable and despondent, but they can also leave us feeling empowered when we overcome them.

Our immediate reaction to an unexpected and unpleasant situation is often one of shock or despair. This is because our rational mind is blinded by emotion.

When the emotions settle down and reality sets in, we begin to apply our minds to find solutions. Once the problem is solved, we feel good about ourselves and our abilities.

With time, we become adept at dealing with a number of situations that would faze many ordinary people. You will never know your strengths and weaknesses until you tackle the problems you encounter in your daily life.

Corporate businesses, modern slave drivers

One set of stresses that is plaguing modern society is the way employees are being treated by corporate businesses. Corporate businesses are so focused on profit that they work their employees to the bone to save on salaries.

I frequently hear many of my clients complain that they work without a break for two months at a stretch. They work overtime without being reimbursed. The employer gets away with violating labour laws because our health inspectors do not intervene to protect employees who are being abused.

I have come across situations where tellers have to stand on their feet in sweltering heat for 10 hours with hardly a break.

Unfortunately, many of our top corporate businesses have turned their places of employment into modern‑day sweatshops.

The majority of the employees working for these corporates have no choice but to accept their situation because of the oversupply of labour.

The majority of these employees are in the unfortunate situation of having to put up with the abuse. They end up with a range of chronic illnesses like hypertension, depression, anxiety, general fatigue, persistent headaches, and insomnia. Many are hooked on addictive painkillers and benzodiazepines. These medications don’t solve problems but add to them.

The answer is for corporate businesses and employers in general to show more empathy and care. Staff are the backbone and frontline of a company. Happy or content staff play a significant role in the success of a company and its survival.

Self‑imposed stress, on the other hand, comes from taking on more than one can handle. In these situations, one must prioritise not taking on too much or living beyond one’s means.

Avoidance is the soil in which stress grows.

Taking drugs, legal or illegal, is not the answer and will lead to one’s downfall.

Stop complaining

Complaining about stress may offer temporary relief, but it does nothing to lighten the load. Complaints are like smoke — they fill the air, irritate the eyes, and cloud our vision, but they never extinguish the fire beneath. Facing stress, however, is like opening a window: the air clears, the heat escapes, and we can finally see what needs to be done.

Professional help

Seeking professional advice and guidance might be an option. It should not be seen as a sign of weakness to seek help from a professional. A professional can help you see problems objectively. When we try to handle everything on our own, we tend to make mountains out of molehills.

Take some time out. Not every problem needs immediate attention. Taking a break helps you to see things clearly.

Praying, mediating, exercise, listening to soothing music and taking a walk are simple ways to take time out.

It is not wise to seek the help of people who are dealing with their own issues.

Every person you meet carries burdens you know nothing about. Some carry grief, others carry financial strain, broken relationships, chronic illness, or the silent weight of responsibility. Stress is universal, but the way we respond to it is deeply personal.

The truth is simple:

Your challenges will not wait for you to feel ready.

Your stress will not shrink because you wish it away.

Your life will not pause until you gather courage.

If you do not face your stress, it will face you — and on its terms, not yours.

Confronting stress does not mean pretending to be strong. It means being honest with yourself. It means acknowledging your fears, your limits, and your responsibilities. It means taking one step, however small, toward the problem instead of away from it.

When you face stress head‑on, something remarkable happens:

It stops being a monster in the dark and becomes a challenge you can understand, manage, and eventually overcome.

Courage is not the absence of stress.

Courage is the decision to move forward despite it.

Life will always place weight on your shoulders. Some days it will feel light, other days unbearably heavy. But you are not powerless. You have the ability — and the responsibility — to confront what threatens to overwhelm you.

Do not wait until the burden sinks you.

Stand up, face it, and take control of your life again.

We must remember that it is our problems and challenges that make us stronger and wiser. Our problems make our lives interesting. Without them, life would be utterly boring.

Dr Rapiti is a family physician with extensive experience in counselling clients with a wide variety of life's issues. He avoids using drugs to solve life's issues.