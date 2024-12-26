The WEFs twisted view of the elderly. Dr Rapiti, December, 26, 2024

According to the WEF and some government leaders the elderly are useless and a burden. Their solution is to euthanase them.

This is a sick and contorted view of life that must be totally rejected by a civil and caring society.

This approach to the elderly is in complete contrast to the cultural beliefs of the people in the East and in Africa.

In the East and in Africa and, I believe, was also the culture of the West, where Christianity is the most prevalent religion, the elderly were treated with respect, dignity and compassion.

With a proper diet, exercise and a good social support system people can live and even be productive right into their nineties.

In Africa and Asia and in most low income countries, the elderly play a crucial role in raising their grandchildren when the parents are at work or if they are deceased.

The elderly step in when parents are addicted to substances or neglect their children. When parents get divorced and families split, it's the elderly, who share the little that they have to take care of the children and the divorced parents. Often after the divorce, couples lose their homes so the elderly parents come to their rescue.

To say that the elderly are a burden is an absolute insult to the contribution that they made during their young working life. Surely these people should be rewarded in their senior years for all their sacrifices and contributions.

Many of the world's leaders and members of the WEF are close to becoming octagenerians so it is absolutely hypocritical of them to promote the notion that the elderly are useless and a burden.

I would expect people who work with special compassion for the elderly in the healthcare industry and frail care centres, and in fact anyone with any sense of human kindness, to be totally outraged by this diabolic and fiendish description of the elderly.

What is even shocking is that, apparently, some churches might support this outrageous description of the elderly. How do they justify this? Have they rewritten the bible, where human dignity no longer matters?

How ironic that George Soros in his 90s , Bill Gates, looking like he is in his 90s, are part of the WEF that describes the elderly in such a disgusting and contemptible manner.

One elderly person that is a burden and useless to society is the demented and confused Joe Biden but he still runs the US.

If the elderly are to be treated with such contempt then many religious leaders will have to be dispensed long before they retire.

Hopefully with the Trump administration in power and a powerful BRICS nation, the WEF will become a thing of our horrible past and some of their superrich billionaires will be tried for their heinous crimes that they were involved in but escaped prosecution with their huge financial influence on the judiciary.

Dr E V Rapiti

Cape Town

December 26, 2024