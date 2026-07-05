THE WEEK MY REPUTATION WAS TESTED

Memoirs of Dr E.V. Rapiti

July 5, 2026

www.drrapiti.com

About the Author

Dr Ellapen V. Rapiti is a family physician, social commentator, and advocate for justice in South Africa. For fifty years he has served communities with unwavering dedication — from pioneering medical work in Mitchells Plain to his activism against abuse, corruption, and medical injustice. His writings and public commentary challenge complacency, defend ethical governance, and champion the dignity of ordinary people.

The Memoir

There are moments in life when the world shifts — not because of illness or tragedy, but because someone strikes at the very core of who you are. After half a century of service as a doctor, commentator, and advocate for justice, I believed I understood human behaviour in all its shades. I have seen cruelty, compassion, weakness, and courage. But nothing prepared me for the sudden, unprovoked assault on my character that unfolded one quiet weekend on an owners’ chat group.

It began with a simple, harmless comment. In the hands of a fellow trustee, it became a weapon. She twisted my words, infused them with malice, and launched an attack so vicious that I was momentarily stunned. Her rage was disproportionate, her accusations baseless, and her tone dripping with venom. It felt as though she had been waiting for this moment, storing resentment like ammunition.

I tried to defend myself, believing reason would prevail. It did not. Every attempt to clarify only intensified her fury. She recruited supporters who echoed her distortions without evidence or thought. My reputation — carefully built over decades of service, sacrifice, and principled action — was butchered in minutes.

For the first time in my long career, I felt the sting of deliberate character assassination. It was not criticism. It was not disagreement. It was a calculated attempt to destroy my credibility. The shock was profound. I had faced adversity before, but never such naked malice from someone entrusted with leadership.

Yet even in the darkest moments, light finds a way through. Two owners intervened, defending me with dignity and courage. They reminded the group of my contributions to the body corporate and condemned the attack as unjust and unbecoming. Their voices steadied me. Later, a trustee reached out privately, expressing sorrow for what had happened and reaffirming her respect for me. Her message was a balm to a wounded spirit.

Still, forgiveness requires accountability. I asked the young lady to apologise publicly and retract her defamatory remarks. She refused. Pride and self‑adulation clouded her judgment. She saw no wrong in her behaviour, no harm in her words, no need for remorse.

I turned to the board and the managing agent, hoping they would intervene to restore order and protect the integrity of the scheme. They did nothing. Their silence was as troubling as her attack. It forced me to take the legal route — not out of anger, but out of duty to the reputation I had built over half a century.

Then came the strangest twist of all. A week after her tirade, the same young lady sent me a polite email requesting a Zoom meeting, as though nothing had happened. It was a subtle attempt to lure me into withdrawing my case. She underestimated me. I declined. The tables had turned: the perpetrator of my distress was now seeking mercy.

In the quiet that followed, I reflected deeply on what had happened. I realised how fragile reputation is in the hands of the reckless. One malicious person can inflict deep wounds, but clarity eventually emerges. Support from principled individuals, reflection, and decisive action can transform a moment of darkness into a distant memory.

Last week felt like a nightmare. Today, I stand with clarity, strength, and resolve. The dawn has broken, and the gloom has lifted. My reputation remains intact because I had the courage, character and wisdom to defend it against all odds — with the energy of a tiger but the wisdom of a philosopher.

Dr EV Rapiti

July 5, 2026

Cape Town

I sincerely hope that my experience and how I dealt with it will fill others who have gone through a similar experience as I have done, with hope and courage not to back down when your reputation and name are being slaughtered by vicious people that are determined to destroy you.