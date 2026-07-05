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Navem Pillay's avatar
Navem Pillay
1d

Stand Tall Doc. You are a legend and a warrior of note & we have your back ALWAYS Sir . Do not be swayed by feeble ,insidious & fickle minds . Respect

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Alexandra Fisher's avatar
Alexandra Fisher
1d

Bon Courage, thank you for your wisdom & for sharing your insights

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