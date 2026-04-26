THE ILLUSION OF POWER

America’s Endless but futile Wars

America wages war on everything—

drugs, disease, and distant nations—

yet victory remains elusive.

It spends more on its military

than the next eight countries combined,

but power has not brought peace.

Self-appointed as the world’s watchdog,

it interferes, freezes assets,

and bends the rules of sovereignty.

Even allies are beginning to question.

Even loyalty has limits.

It is time for a new path—

one of restraint,

and an unwavering abidance to international law,

with the noble aim of maintaining world peace

through sincere and peaceful negotiations

with the nations of the world.

The era of hegemony—

of illegal invasions,

illegitimate regime change,

and the petrodollar system—

is drawing to a close.

The United States can no longer afford

to neglect its own people

while fighting distant wars.

Its citizens are weary

of receiving the bodies

of their sons, daughters, fathers, and mothers

from conflicts that yield no victory.

Its veterans—

once sent to serve—

too often return to silence:

Struggling with PTSD, anxiety, depression, and insomnia,

unable to reintegrate,

left to cope alone—

some turning to medication, alcohol, or drugs,

others feeling abandoned

by the nation they defended.

A country that tries to control the world

risks losing itself.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dr E.V. Rapiti writes as a concerned citizen

and a staunch advocate for world peace.

He warns that if the current war in West Asia does not end,

fuel prices may skyrocket,

fertilizer shortages may follow,

and the world could face a severe economic depression.

Such a crisis could trigger widespread famine

and the destabilisation of nations—

leading to anarchy, vandalism, and violence.

Dr E.V. Rapiti

April 26, 2026

www.drrapiti.com