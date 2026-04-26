THE US's ILLUSION OF POWER Dr EV Rapiti April 26 2026. Cape Town America’s Endless Wars
America has been waging endless war on several nations and crippled many through unilateral and illegal sanctions and has now taken the entire world into the brink of a major depression. This must end
THE ILLUSION OF POWER
America’s Endless but futile Wars
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America wages war on everything—
drugs, disease, and distant nations—
yet victory remains elusive.
It spends more on its military
than the next eight countries combined,
but power has not brought peace.
Self-appointed as the world’s watchdog,
it interferes, freezes assets,
and bends the rules of sovereignty.
Even allies are beginning to question.
Even loyalty has limits.
It is time for a new path—
one of restraint,
and an unwavering abidance to international law,
with the noble aim of maintaining world peace
through sincere and peaceful negotiations
with the nations of the world.
The era of hegemony—
of illegal invasions,
illegitimate regime change,
and the petrodollar system—
is drawing to a close.
The United States can no longer afford
to neglect its own people
while fighting distant wars.
Its citizens are weary
of receiving the bodies
of their sons, daughters, fathers, and mothers
from conflicts that yield no victory.
Its veterans—
once sent to serve—
too often return to silence:
Struggling with PTSD, anxiety, depression, and insomnia,
unable to reintegrate,
left to cope alone—
some turning to medication, alcohol, or drugs,
others feeling abandoned
by the nation they defended.
A country that tries to control the world
risks losing itself.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr E.V. Rapiti writes as a concerned citizen
and a staunch advocate for world peace.
He warns that if the current war in West Asia does not end,
fuel prices may skyrocket,
fertilizer shortages may follow,
and the world could face a severe economic depression.
Such a crisis could trigger widespread famine
and the destabilisation of nations—
leading to anarchy, vandalism, and violence.
Dr E.V. Rapiti
April 26, 2026
www.drrapiti.com
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