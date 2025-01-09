I wish to salute writer/artist and citizen journalist from follow the science for so bravely and truthfully analysing American world politics and questions America's sincerity in trying to protect democracy in the world.

He starts by posting a picture that questions the right of American soldier to leave the US and points a gun at an unarmed Iraqi citizen who pleads for his life. Imagine the outrage if a foreign soldier landed in the US and pointed a gun at an innocent US citizen? The whole of the US, the government and the world would have screamed blue murder.

The author gives a detailed report based on his research of the gross atrocities committed by several US governments and its CIA operatives since WORLD II, to the present time.

The US has invaded several countries in the middle east, which are rich in oil, gas and mineral resources. The US has destabilised several countries by forcefully bringing about changes in regimes. They replaced democratically elected governments with rogue and corrupt dictators so that the US and its big corporate companies could exploit these country's resources whilst leaving the economies of these in a state of permanent bankruptcy.

The US has made surrogates of several countries in Europe, the UK, South America, Africa and many countries in Asia.

Even Japan was made a surrogate of the US after it bombed Hiroshima and maimed millions of it's citizens.

The US was responsible for bringing about a regime change in Ukraine in 2014 and replaced its leader, who had a cordial relationship with Russia, with the comedian Zolensky.

The US through the various wars it waged or supported for the last 75 years has been responsible for the loss of millions of lives.

I cannot help but ask what makes the US great.

Vivek Ramswamy who is a great supporter of maga is still in his nappies when it comes to geopolitics.

The US citizens have suffered because of the wretched international policies.

It was the corrupt corporations and wealthy investors on Wall street that benefited from crimes committed by the US, while its citizens became unemployed, starving and homeless.