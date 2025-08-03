The Unseen Age: How Purpose Defies Time , Dr E V Rapiti, Cape Town, August 3, 2025

"Age is not what happens to the body. It is what we allow to happen to the soul."

"One can be old yet feel young by engaging in passions that keep them gratefully alive. Or one can be young yet feel terribly old by moping in a corner, perpetually miserable.

These unhappy souls often live boring, lonely lives—numbing their unimaginative minds with drugs, alcohol, or watching endless monotonous streaming series just to pass the time.

They seldom step out into the sun to savour the beauty life has to offer, nor do they engage in stimulating activities to nourish their zest for living."

August 3, 2025

We are conditioned to view age through calendars, birthdays, and biology—counting wrinkles, removing them with Botox and tracking time with metrics that miss the essence of living. Yet age, in its truest form, is not chronological. It is existential. It resides in the pulse of one’s spirit, the echo of one’s engagement with life.

I have met seventy-year-olds who live with the fervor of first love—writing poetry, playing with grandchildren, advocating for justice. And I have seen teenagers and young adults dulled by the heavy fog of disengagement: slouched in corners, absorbed in screens, numbing their inner worlds with alcohol, drugs, or the endless scroll of passive distraction. The paradox is painfully clear—some grow younger with time, others age without ever truly living.

Vitality is not a gift of youth. It is a product of choice. We can either animate our minds with curiosity, challenge, and creativity—or abandon ourselves to entropy. One path leads to gratitude, movement, and light. The other to a slow, silent erosion of joy.

The modern epidemic of emotional stagnation is not confined to any generation. We are increasingly surrounded by people who exist without living—who have traded the sunlit joys of experience for the controlled comfort of routine. Streaming series become substitutes for adventure. Digital avatars replace real friends. Purpose is reduced to monotonous productivity, and imagination is blandly labeled as unproductive. Without a fertile imagination, the would become a dull and mortifying place to live in.

But the soul hungers for more.

Personally, I have lived through this paradox and survived it. Despite advancing years, I feel alive today as I did decades ago—not because of preserved biology, but because I choose to engage. I write. I listen. I continue to heal. I advocate. I reflect. Each day becomes meaningful not by default, but by design. That design begins with a decision: to live intentionally.

I am often asked when I plan to retire and my answer is: never, as long as I have my mental, cognitive and physical facilities intact to lead a meaningful and productive life.

Finding peace and joy amidst turmoil and chaos

Amidst all the current chaos, violence and uncertainty, I have decided to follow the attitude I have always embraced growing up and that is to play as hard as I work in a complementary manner.

In my younger days, when I was full of energy, I jogged, played squash, went out with friends to the beach, went to art movies, visited the theatre, watched operas, and read extensively. I read a wide variety of books on topics like medicine, politics, life and just about anything that would stimulate my insatiable curiosity. My favourite reading was books by acclaimed motivational writers and speakers.

As I got older, I utilised my time on less physical activities but retained my great passion for the arts and hobbies to feed my soul. I did everything to keep a sharp mind.

Instead of dwelling on my past, I learnt from it. Today I spend most of my time planning for my future.

When age and my heart started to limit my physical activity, I replaced squash and jogging with less strenuous activities like walking up in the woods. I spent two hours each Sunday in our beautiful Newlands forest, soaking up the wonderful fragrances of the pine tree as I breathed.

I had the most beautiful time with myself walking and reflecting about life and my future, occasionally passing and greeting a pleasant stranger with a dog on a leash. Whilst I enjoyed being on my own, I appreciated the existence of other people in my life.

After my walks, I returned home, mentally energised and refreshed to sit before my PC and weave out an idea created in the crucible of my mind on my walk .

I felt immense joy writing an article a week for the press and slowly acquired a wonderful fan base. I eventually developed a wonderful rapport with a number of editors in the country. We greeted each other by our first names .

I later, decided to suddenly take up painting. I have always admired great painters and artists. I remember spending hours in my youth in art galleries trying to interpret what artists were trying to convey with their paintings. I used to let my imagination run wild to the astonishment of the artists.

I taught myself how to paint and very soon, I mastered the art. Unfortunately after three years of painting, the thrill faded but not my zest to live.

COVID struck and I was deeply absorbed in my seventies, trying to unravel the mystery of this enigmatic disease. My tenacity to never give up helped me to conquer the disease with a huge success. This changed the entire course of my life.

When mainstream media journals and social media channels banned me and none of the editors were willing to take my articles, I was left deeply disappointed and shocked.

It was a rude awakening for me. The media that I implicitly trusted and subscribed to for over sixty years became an absolute pariah in my mind and eyes. I stopped trusting them. I stopped my subscriptions and ignored their dishonest articles that annoyingly popped up on my phone. I was not going to subject myself to anymore of their lies. I decided to find alternative outlets for my work.

Fortunately, I was introduced to several independent channels on the net and several great ethical journalists.

My never-ending pursuit for the truth introduced me to some of the greatest doctors and scientists in the fields of medicine and technology. I learnt so many alternative ways to treat a range of medical illnesses and most importantly, I learnt a great deal about vaccines for the first time in my medical career.

I learnt so much, that I started to lose faith and trust in the way medicine is taught and practiced in the world and with time, evolved my own brand of care. I became totally unafraid to challenge the conventional ways of treating life-style conditions very successfully.

My greatest shock was in the field of psychiatry. I was excited to learn that my scepticism about SSRIs and their addictive nature was correct all along. I was not surprised that the entire discipline is controlled by big pharma. Big pharma encouraged the idea that all mental illnesses were due to a chemical imbalance or deficiency. This line of thinking opened the floodgates to create new, often ineffective and severely toxic and expensive drugs. They made a lot of people rich but very few patients were better.

I rebelled at the Idea of a chemical theory in favour of a behavioural one and a change in mindset for conditions like addiction, depression and anxiety disorders. Almost all my patients with this approach got better. If they didn't respond, they at least did not have to face the nightmare of addiction from prescribed medications like the benzodiapines or SSRIs.

With my new found knowledge to treat diseases like COVID, life style diseases and mental illnesses, I found a new burst of energy to practice and enjoy the art and science of medicine. I am doing this when most of my colleagues have decided to hang up their stethoscopes and wake up each morning wondering what they should do to fill their empty days ahead.

I am pleased to meet some amazing elderly people in my practice who inspire me with their zest for life.

I am most grateful to these patients, who in spite of the turmoil of everyday living, find time to tell me about their outings they are planning, the shows they go out to see and their upcoming sea-cruises.

They make up for the many, much younger people, who come to me complaining all the time about anything and everything. These people live utterly depressing lives and many plaintively mention that life is not worth living.

Yes, life has become tough for almost everyone during and after COVID. Our repressive, corrupt governments have not made life any easier for ordinary people. Besides the false narratives about COVID, the world has been ravaged by relentless wars. The war machinery has changed. Drones caused more deaths and harm than soldiers with guns and tanks. The warmongering nations profited hugely, whilst millions of defenceless ordinary children and people were killed. When the world just looks the other way amidst all this killing, I cannot help to stoically ask if this is not part of the depopulation agenda.

I deviated much as I allowed my creative mind to meander all over the place. My apologies.

I can proudly say, that with my plans to complete the books I wish to write, and the number of great musicals I have booked to see with my dear wife, I have blissfully abandoned all the fears about ageing and retirement to pursue goals that enhance the joy of living than to sit in a dreary corner waiting patiently for the inevitable.

Dear reader, I hope with this article, I have left you inspired.

Dr EV RAPITI

Cape Town

July 3, 2025

Dr Rapiti is a family physician working in Mitchells Plain Cape Town for over 43 years. He is a writer and motivational speaker. He is currently working on a manuscript and a book based on his experiences treating 4000 COVID patients with a 99.97% with his unique and unconventional approach. He is vehemently opposed to the censorship that exists in medicine today as a free thinker.

To those who feel old at twenty-five: your spirit may be calling you back. To those who fear the approaching dusk of age: it is never too late to feel the sunrise again.

Age is not what happens to the body.

It is what we allow to happen to the soul.

