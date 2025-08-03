Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter

Eleftherios Gkioulekas
5d

Being 50 currently, I hope to live the rest of my life like you did, fully engaged. It is indeed a choice.

Andrew Devlin
6d

Very inspiring, Dr.!

I have been fortunate throughout my adult life and want for literally nothing material. What I do want for is a way to pass along what I’ve learned throughout the years.

After many brushes with death during my teens, I found the joy of living substance free. It has become my deepest desire before leaving this world to save others from drugs and alcohol.

Fortunately, our new pastor is willing to work with me to spread awareness of just how dangerous today’s drugs can be, whether they are prescribed or bought on the street. Alcohol can be very dangerous to some people, it was my drug of choice although I also used illicit drugs, and that will be included in this work.

Wish me luck!

