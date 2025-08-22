Title: The Unread Textbook

Author: Dr E V Rapiti, MBBS, FCFP, DCH, DMH, Naep Asthma Diploma, MBA (Health Policy)

Position: Family Physician, Cape Town

Email: robertrapiti@gmail.com | Website: www.drrapiti.com

Date: August 22, 2025

---

Abstract

In an era of overwhelming information and media saturation, discerning meaningful knowledge from noise is an ethical challenge. Drawing on my experience as a frontline physician during the COVID-19 “scamdemic,” I reflect on the impact of social media, mainstream media, and alternative information channels. This essay advocates for selective engagement with information, prioritizing knowledge that enriches life, serves society, and promotes ethical action, rather than accumulation for appearance or credentials.

---

Ethical Discernment in the Pursuit of Knowledge

Never before in human history have there been so many articles, with grabbing headlines, across countless platforms, demanding attention at the most awkward times. Social media platforms, combined with the versatility of smartphones, have made millions — even billions — of people, from toddlers to the elderly, entirely reliant on them for news, information, reading, and learning about a wide range of topics, including entertainment.

Prior to the COVID scamdemic, I relied on print media for most of my information and on medical journals for the latest developments in medicine and health. I followed certain journalists for their excellent writing and trusted them implicitly. My bubble burst when I discovered several alternative, independent internet and video channels — from politics to medicine — presenting extremely divergent views on the same topic.

YouTube, which had always been regarded as an open platform, suddenly became the watchdog, like Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, for the NWO, WHO, big pharma, and scientists who followed scripts written for them by big pharma. These scientists behaved like typical sales representatives — promoting the COVID vaccine as safe and effective, while falsely claiming that COVID was a dangerous and lethal disease without treatment. Doctors opposing these narratives were gaslit, shunned from popular platforms and mainstream media, and in some cases lost their licenses or jobs.

Fortunately, a number of alternative, independent internet and video channels, as well as Telegram groups, opened their doors to ethical doctors who bravely fought with their conscience and exposed the misinformation propagated by figures such as Fauci, Francis Collins, Debra Birx, Ashish Jha, and several South African virologists and epidemiologists who were on the payroll of vaccine-promoting philanthropists.

I devoted much of my time during COVID as a frontline doctor to pursuing the truth. I listened to ethical doctors and learnt so much about vaccines and COVID in the first few months of the scamdemic that I lost all respect for mainstream and social media platforms.

COVID and vaccines consumed so much of my time that I had little or no time for other interests that stimulated my mind. My search for truth led me to so many alternative sources of information and education that I am now overwhelmed by the number of emails, links to scientific articles, and opinion pieces — a 24-hour day is far too short to follow them all.

I am sure I am not alone. The majority of the world’s people who belong to multiple interest groups must be inundated with links, articles, and videos of important issues they cannot possibly read or watch.

I took the decision not to fall into the trap of trying to read every post or watch every video, and instead focus on things that enrich my life and leave me feeling uplifted. With this attitude of ignoring the vast number of messages and emails I receive every minute, I now choose to be selective about what I read or watch — and what I ignore. I am free to go on walks, take a drive, or watch a good show without guilt that I have not read a post that leapt out of my screen to grab my attention.

I now take the time to relax and enjoy life rather than waste precious time on information that neither enriches my wellbeing nor benefits me in any way. Life has become so much better ever since I became more selective and thoughtful about how I use my time — without guilt.

Gathering information that will never be used is like having a great textbook on the shelf of the mind that will never be read. Knowledge should not be acquired to enhance one’s image or credentials, but to make one a useful person. Too many academics acquire knowledge merely to look vainly impressive, contributing nothing to society. What a waste of learning.

Knowledge must serve you and those around you — not to make you look snobbishly impressive.

---

Dr E V Rapiti

Family Physician

Cape Town

Email: robertrapiti@gmail.com | Website: www.drrapiti.com

August 22, 2025