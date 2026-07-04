The Thursday Shutdowns: How Reckless Politics Is Crippling South Africa

By Dr Ellapen V. Rapiti

Family Physician • Writer • Social Commentator • Motivational Speaker

Cape Town, South Africa

South Africa is being dragged into a cycle of self‑inflicted economic destruction — and the public deserves to understand who is driving it, why it is happening, and what the consequences truly are.

The repeated calls for nationwide shutdowns — often on Thursdays — have come from Duduzile Zuma‑Sambudla, daughter of former president Jacob Zuma. She has a documented history of incitement during the 2021 unrest, where her social‑media posts encouraged violence that ultimately cost the country billions and claimed hundreds of lives. Today, she positions herself as a political firebrand, mimicking Julius Malema’s populist style but without any grasp of economics, governance, or national stability.

Her calls for shutdowns are not grounded in policy. They are grounded in ambition. And South Africa is paying the price.

The Economic Carnage of Shutdown Politics

Each shutdown costs the country approximately R600 million in lost revenue per day — a staggering figure for a nation already buckling under unemployment, poverty, and collapsing state institutions.

But the damage goes far deeper than numbers.

The threat of xenophobic violence during the recent shutdowns has driven many foreign nationals to flee South Africa. The consequences are visible everywhere:

Parking lots are empty — the car guards who kept these spaces functional are gone.

Motorbike delivery services have slowed — there are fewer riders, and almost no South Africans willing to take their place.

Spaza shops are disappearing — these small businesses, run by foreign nationals, have been the backbone of township economies for decades.

Online taxi services are short of drivers.

Small contractors are struggling — electricians, builders, plumbers, and technicians from Zimbabwe, Angola, Mozambique, and the DRC have long sustained the construction sector.

South Africans are discovering a painful truth: Foreign nationals were never “taking jobs.” They were doing jobs South Africans refused to do.

The Myth of “Foreigners Stealing Jobs”

This narrative has always been false.

Foreign nationals work long hours in harsh conditions. They operate on razor‑thin margins. They rent shops and rooms from South Africans, providing essential income to thousands of families. They bring skills our education system no longer produces. They provide services — spaza shops, car guarding, deliveries, artisanal trades — that locals simply do not want.

Migrant labourer have sustained our mining industry for under a century because they wanted the jobs we were not prepared to do.

South Africans, by contrast, have become choosy. They demand high pay before proving competence. They refuse long hours, outdoor work, or physically demanding jobs. They prefer quick‑money ventures: shebeens, drugs, or crime. They avoid entrepreneurial risk. They lack the artisanal training that once sustained our industries.

This is not xenophobia’s fault. This is our own failure — educational, cultural, and political.

A Nation in Decline

South Africa’s collapse is not the work of foreigners. It is the work of:

A broken education system that produces unskilled graduates.

A government that destroyed every state‑owned enterprise.

A political elite drowning in corruption.

A violent society with the world’s highest rates of rape, murder, and armed robbery.

27 million citizens on social grants — nearly half the population.

A labour force unwilling to work, and a political class unwilling to govern.

Foreign nationals did not create this crisis. They helped delay it.

The Shutdowns Will Not Fix Anything

What will shutting down the country achieve?

Nothing.

It will not create jobs. It will not improve education. It will not reduce crime. It will not eliminate corruption. It will not replace foreign labour with South African labour. It will not make South Africans more willing to work long hours. It will not magically produce electricians, plumbers, builders, or drivers.

Instead, shutdowns will:

Destroy township economies.

Bankrupt families who rely on rental income from foreign‑run shops.

Cripple small businesses.

Accelerate unemployment.

Increase poverty.

Fuel xenophobic violence.

Drive away the very people who kept the economy functioning.

South Africa is not suffering because foreigners are here. South Africa is suffering because foreigners are leaving.

The Real Question: Why Are We Doing This to Ourselves?

Duduzile Zuma‑Sambudla’s shutdown politics are not about national interest. They are about personal political branding — a reckless attempt to become the next populist icon.

But a nation cannot afford leaders who treat the economy like a stage and the public like props.

South Africa must confront its real problems:

A failed education system. A collapsing state. A culture of entitlement without productivity. A political class addicted to corruption. A labour force unwilling to do the work required to sustain a modern economy.

Foreign nationals are not the enemy. They are the mirror — reflecting what we have become.

Until we face that truth, shutdowns will continue to destroy what little remains of our fragile economy.

About the Author

Dr Ellapen V. Rapiti

Family Physician • Writer • Social Commentator • Motivational Speaker

Cape Town, South Africa