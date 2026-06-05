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Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
21h

I have always been quick to apologize for my words or actions. A sincere apology followed by a loving hug and kiss means so much more to my wife than flowers or candy. I will admit she loves flowers but that is secondary to my words.

As far as others, apologies are also warranted when our words or actions hurt them. In my writings to my children and grandchildren, I said the following.

“Apologize, Sometimes Even When You Are Not Wrong

I never want to hurt anyone but sometimes it happens. I’m quick to apologize to put things right and preserve a relationship.

Sometimes, however, I can be right yet my words cause hurt. I remember one time where a relative suggested suing the military after my father-in-law died from a smoking related illness. He said the military gave him cigarettes and was therefore responsible. I popped up and pointed out that the military didn’t force him to light and smoke the free cigarettes. The hurt was evident on this relative’s face and I felt terrible about it. That night, I couldn’t sleep until I set things right but I truly believed that what I said was correct. I did apologize but not for what I said, I wrote a sincere apology letter expressing my regret that my words had hurt him. He was very happy to receive the letter!

That was not the only time that I sent a letter of apology for something that I did or said that I believed to be true but someone close to me was upset. In all cases, I apologized for what my actions caused and not for the actions themselves. Maintaining family and friend relationships is that important!”

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