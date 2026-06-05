THE SUNRISE OF ACCOUNTABILITY IN RELATIONSHIPS By Dr E V Rapiti June 5 2026
Gifts are not a substitute for an apology, they are an insult. They commidify pain.
THE SUNRISE OF ACCOUNTABILITY IN RELATIONSHIPS
By Dr E V Rapiti June 5 2026
In my counselling practice, I meet many individuals who suffer a quiet, invisible form of emotional pain — the pain caused when a loved one’s moods erupt into hurtful behaviour, only for the incident to be dismissed or forgotten once the person regains their composure.
This pattern is far more common than most people realise. A spouse or partner may enter a state of anger, withdrawal, coldness, or emotional volatility.
Words are spoken sharply, silences become weapons, and emotional distance is used as punishment.
But when the storm passes, the expectation is simple: “Let’s move on.”
Yet emotional pain does not vanish simply because the moment has passed.
It lingers.
It echoes.
It asks to be acknowledged.
Many clients describe the same experience:
They are expected to absorb the hurt, forgive instantly, and pretend nothing happened — all without receiving a simple apology.
Over time, this becomes an unfair burden placed on the more compassionate partner.This is not about blame.
It is about responsibility, which is the foundation of emotional safety in any relationship.A genuine apology is not a sign of weakness.
It is a sign of emotional maturity.
It is the bridge between injury and healing.
Gifts, gestures, or temporary kindness cannot replace accountability. In fact, they often deepen the wound because they attempt to place a price tag on pain — as if emotional injury can be compensated materially.
A true apology, however, is priceless.
It says: “I see your pain. I caused it. And I care enough to repair it”.
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“The Long‑Term Cost of Unaddressed Emotional Patterns”
in long-standing relationships, a repeated pattern of emotional abuse — even when subtle, unintentional, or mood‑driven — becomes deeply destructive if it is never acknowledged or addressed.
Over time, the tolerance threshold of even the most compassionate partner begins to wear thin.
Compassion is not an infinite resource; it weakens when it is continually stretched without repair.
Many clients describe reaching a breaking point after years or even decades of absorbing emotional injuries without receiving accountability or meaningful change.
When this threshold finally collapses, the consequences for the relationship can be devastating.
A bond that took years to build can fracture in a matter of seconds.
One woman told me, after forty years of marriage, that she had finally decided to leave. She said she no longer had the strength to endure the emotional turmoil. All she wanted was peace — even if it meant finding it alone. Her words were not spoken in anger, but in exhaustion.
They reflected a lifetime of unacknowledged hurt.
Starting afresh after such a rupture is difficult, if not impossible.
The tragedy is that so much loss occurs simply because one partner is unwilling to seek help, reflect on their behaviour, or take responsibility for the emotional harm they cause.
Instead of building, they blindly break — destroying in moments what took years of love, effort, and shared history to create.
A Sunrise of Emotional Responsibility
To every person who has endured this silent suffering:
Your feelings are valid.
Your pain is real.
Your compassion is not a weakness.
And your need for accountability is not unreasonable — it is essential. Healing begins not with forgetting, but with acknowledging.
Not with gifts, but with responsibility.
Not with silence, but with courage.
In over four decades of counselling I have come across so many couples that end their once happy relationships because the difficult partner is unwilling to go for counselling. The word counselling is too demeaning for them. It is seen as an assault on their intelligence and pride.
They will go through with the tumultuous divorce that will cause so much misery for their children and themselves than to seek professional help.
They then have to grapple with the burdensome task of seeing their children on designated weekends and return to empty homes living on take aways. Many of these people end up in worse relationships out of loneliness and desperation. Some end up drinking heavily to drown their sorrows.
When these people become old frail and ill, with no one to care for them, it is usually the caring compassionate divorced partner, who steps in and cares for them.
I have seen this so many times. Compassionate partners, run to the rescue of the ex partners when they are very ill and dying. I have the greatest admiration for these people who display so much of love in spite of all the abuse they had to put with from their now frail and dying partners.
Going for counselling and help is not a sign of weakness. It’s a genuine sign that says, “I need to change to protect what I have”.
You don’t give flowers and expect forgiveness. You atone for your behaviour first and then give flowers. Gifts are never the answer for accountability or responsibility. Gifts without accountability are an insult. They commidify human emotional pain.
Genuine love is not bought, it is given spontaneously with no expectations or tags attached to it. Respect it. Adore it. Be grateful you have it. Never take it for granted because millions of couples all over the world don’t have it.
Dr E V Rapiti
June 5, 2026
www.drrapiti.com
About the author
Dr Rapiti Rapiti is a family physician with over four decades of experience in the very poor suburb of Mitchells Plain.
He has successfully counselled several couples that were going through great turmoils in their relationships for a variety of reasons. Pride by one partner has been the greatest obstacle to repair many relationships that ended up in ugly divorces.
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I have always been quick to apologize for my words or actions. A sincere apology followed by a loving hug and kiss means so much more to my wife than flowers or candy. I will admit she loves flowers but that is secondary to my words.
As far as others, apologies are also warranted when our words or actions hurt them. In my writings to my children and grandchildren, I said the following.
“Apologize, Sometimes Even When You Are Not Wrong
I never want to hurt anyone but sometimes it happens. I’m quick to apologize to put things right and preserve a relationship.
Sometimes, however, I can be right yet my words cause hurt. I remember one time where a relative suggested suing the military after my father-in-law died from a smoking related illness. He said the military gave him cigarettes and was therefore responsible. I popped up and pointed out that the military didn’t force him to light and smoke the free cigarettes. The hurt was evident on this relative’s face and I felt terrible about it. That night, I couldn’t sleep until I set things right but I truly believed that what I said was correct. I did apologize but not for what I said, I wrote a sincere apology letter expressing my regret that my words had hurt him. He was very happy to receive the letter!
That was not the only time that I sent a letter of apology for something that I did or said that I believed to be true but someone close to me was upset. In all cases, I apologized for what my actions caused and not for the actions themselves. Maintaining family and friend relationships is that important!”