🧭 The Still Voice Within: Reclaiming Inner Clarity in a World of Noise

By Dr. E. V. Rapiti

August 7, 2025

Too many opinions will eventually lead to confusion and crippling paralytic indecisiveness achieving nothing. You will never cross the road if you are trapped by vacillating indecision. You have to listen to your own inner voice without fearing the outcomes but you cannot remain stuck in a rut achieving nothing. August 7, 2025.

In a world saturated with opinions, advice, and unsolicited counsel, the ability to hear one’s own inner voice is obliterated. We live in an age where every decision — from the trivial to the profound — is subject to public scrutiny and endless commentary. The more we outsource our judgment, the more we risk becoming like the person stuck at the edge of a kerb, vacillating endlessly about whether to cross the road, immobilized by the cacophony of conflicting views.

This paralysis is not merely inconvenient; it is corrosive. It erodes our confidence, fragments our focus, and leaves us stranded in a fog of indecision. In seeking clarity from others, we often lose the clarity that resides within.

After my successful tryst against COVID for three years and conquering it, I took the decision to record my three year battle against this disease. I waited a year to pluck up the courage to record my views and observations, which defied the incorrect narrative that COVID was a deadly disease without a treatment. 2025 was the year when Robert Kennedy Junior was appointment as the US's head of the HSS. His appointment created an opportunity for ethical doctors, scientists and members of the public to openly reject the entire false narrative about the COVID pandemic and expose the vaccines as ineffective and unsafe without the fear of being gas-lighted and condemned.

🧠 The Tyranny of Too Many Voices

Consultation has its place. Wisdom can be gleaned from experience, and collaboration can enrich perspective. But when the pursuit of external validation becomes compulsive, it transforms into a tyranny — a mental traffic jam where every new opinion is another vehicle blocking our path forward. Too much consultation, destroys our creativity and imagination. It attacks our sense of propriety. It makes us weaklings, without a clear identity.

It took me three long months to put my three years of observations together and provide cogent explanations, why I rejected the prevailing narrative in 2020. The research was time-consuming and exhaustive. One of the greatest challenges was finding research that refuted the narrative because none of the mainstream journals were prepared to accept articles that opposed the narrative and risk upsetting big pharma - their big funders and life-blood.

My article, initially planned for publication in a science journal ran into 100 pages - way too long for any journal that only accepted articles that were ten pages or 4000 words long.

I shared my article with a few colleagues. A few liked it and thought it was good. One opinion felt that it was too long and redundant. I was advised to cut it down.

I cogitated the various opinions. My gut feel made it difficult to slash it down and remove vital information about the deceptive narrative during COVID for researchers, scholars and future historians.

This vital history from a frontline physician like me and many others like me, I firmly believed, should not be dismissed under the carpet and ignored. Justice needed to be done. The blatant atrocities and lies, the censorship and pillorying of ethical, conscientious doctors, who were deregistered, shamed and dismissed as conspiracy theorists and the flagrant media lies could not be left unchallenged. I subscribed to a philosophy that if an injustice of our past is ignored, we are guilty of opening the floodgates for this injustice to assault future generations without restraint.

People like Fauci, Gates, Karrim, Francis Collins, Peter Hotez, Peter Dazig and Ashish Jah will get away with one of the greatest crimes against humanity without being held accountable. The same would apply to mainstream media like CNN, BBC and NPR for deceiving the world with big pharma's propaganda.

From the beginning of the pandemic, I made known my utter abhorrence to gain-of-function experiments as utterly diabolical and called for them to be banned. Only sick scientists, desperate for money would turn innocuous viral strains into highly virulent strains that could become genocidal. The Delta strain would have wiped off millions of people. We were saved by mother nature's safe omicron strain, when the vaccine played havoc with people's lives and became ineffective against the Delta strain.

I decided that if my article is too long for a journal, then I shall publish it as a book in a manner that people with no medical background can read understand. The truth can no longer be suppressed.

My conscience would not allow me to burn up pages of our valuable history in the incinerator of big pharma's funded journals -- no matter how prestigious.

In medicine, I’ve seen patients paralyzed by the opinions of multiple specialists, each offering a different diagnosis, a different treatment, a different prognosis. The result? Confusion, anxiety, and often, inaction. The same holds true in life. When we allow ourselves to be pulled in every direction, we lose the ability to move in a direction that our inner self tells us to. I was determined not to be caught up in the noose of indecision and follow my heart and mind in pursuit of the truth.

🔍 Rediscovering the Inner Compass

Inner clarity is not the absence of doubt — it is the presence of discernment. It is the quiet confidence that arises when we have taken the time to reflect, to listen inwardly, and to trust the still voice within.

Whilst I respect the sincere advice and opinions of my trusted colleagues, only I know and understand my true aims of objectives for writing this record. I set out to record my experience for history. I was guided by the nudging urge to expose the truth. I have seen too much to be attracted to fame and popularity, because neither were as important as pursuing the truth.

After listening to enough views, I decided to resist the urge to poll everyone's opinion before making a move. Most importantly, I recognised that clarity often comes from searching our purpose in life by identifying the things that will appease our souls. For me, the truth supercedes all the material trappings in the world.

I have decided to take the plunge and publish it all, without sacrificing a word of our history for the sake of humanity.

When writing this article, I was reminded by a line by Indian poet, Sarojoni Naidoo, who wrote, "he who steals my purse, steals nothing, 'its trash, he who steals my good name, steals everything". I came across this line in college. I have clung to its message for the rest of my life.

🌱 The Courage to Move

It takes courage to act without perfect consensus. It is the courage to be wrong, to learn, to grow. Inner clarity does not guarantee infallibility, but it does offer integrity. It allows us to live in alignment with our values, rather than in reaction to others’ expectations.

The world has gone astray from long held values. that made us superior-beings in. the animal kingdom when people like Bill Gates openly state that the world must get rid of five billion people, and medically assisted death is freely offered to people who no longer wish to live, without anyone raising an ounce of protest against them.

I have banished all thoughts of being uncertain and have chosen to cross the road with decisiveness to achieve my only goal and that is to give the truth the platform it was denied during COVID. Anything that poses as an obstacle to my mission will be discarded as totally insignificant, without regrets.

In the end, the person who crosses the road — even with uncertainty — is far ahead of the one who remains frozen at the kerb. Movement, however imperfect, is the antidote to paralysis. And clarity, however quiet, is the compass that guides it.

Capturing my observations has been most enjoyable and rewarding. If just one person reads, then I am satisfied that I have done justice for the truth.

Dr E V Rapiti

Cape Town

August 7, 2025

Dr Rapiti is a family physician working in the poor suburb of Mitchells Plain for over 42 years.

He treated over 4000 patients with COVID with a 99.97% success.

He busy on an article about his experiences which will be published as a book, entitled, "Courage against consensus". It's a story of one person's struggle against the odds