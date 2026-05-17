The Slow Erosion of a Noble Profession

Dr E.V. Rapiti — May 17, 2026 — Cape Town

For generations, medicine was defined by a sacred covenant: a doctor, a patient, and the quiet, dignified space in which healing could occur. It was a profession built on compassion, trust, and the unwavering belief that the patient’s wellbeing stood above all other interests.

That covenant has been steadily dismantled.

Over the past few decades, the fine, compassionate, patient‑centred art of medicine has been eroded by the growing dominance of pharmaceutical companies, hospital groups, medical funders, and regulatory bodies that have long ceased to serve the public interest. Their influence has been reinforced by political actors who have allowed — and in some cases encouraged — the corporatisation of healthcare.

Ever since qualifying as a doctor 50 years ago, I have watched with disappointment and helplessness as the art of caring has been morphed into a profit‑driven industry. Corporate interests were allowed to enter and dominate healthcare delivery. Doctors were pressured by private hospitals to admit patients with minor illnesses, order excessive tests, and perform unnecessary procedures simply to keep their jobs or retain their consulting rooms.

The once‑cherished, cost‑effective role of independent GPs — providing high‑quality primary care — is now seen as a threat to corporate‑run clinics that charge exorbitant rates regardless of a patient’s financial situation.

In South Africa, large insurance companies have introduced cheap medical subscriptions to a desperate public. These packages slash doctors’ fees by two‑thirds. Minor surgical procedures — abscess drainage, suturing, removal of lumps or ingrown toenails — are not paid for at all.

Essential tests like ECGs, lung‑function tests, and Pap smears are excluded, even though they are time‑consuming and clinically indispensable. Doctors are expected to perform them anyway or risk being accused of negligence. To exclude a heart attack, diagnose cancer, or confirm severe lung disease, these tests are not optional — they are essential.

Yet these same tests are fully reimbursed when performed in hospital or by a specialist, even though hospitals charge 10 to 20 times more than a GP.

GPs are bluntly told that they will not be paid for procedures like ECGs or major abscess drainage. I was compelled by conscience to perform an ECG on a middle‑aged man to confirm atrial fibrillation. The medical aid refused to pay for it — but was willing to pay for the medication.

GPs are forced to work for free or refer patients to overcrowded state hospitals. Securing an appointment has become nearly impossible. Some state doctors are so overwhelmed — and sometimes so arrogant — that liaising with them has become a nightmare.

It took me three weeks and four hours of messaging and phoning to convince a paediatric outpatient doctor to see a young child I had diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. I needed a tertiary‑level confirmation so the child could be placed in a special‑needs school.

Despite providing all the necessary information, I was told to send the child to a primary‑care hospital. I explained that the six‑year‑old had been expelled from a Montessori school because the teacher could not cope. The parents were desperate. I tried repeatedly to convince the specialist department to see the child.

Diagnosing autism is not rocket science for me — I have diplomas in mental health and paediatrics — yet the system insists that only specialists may confirm the diagnosis. This is bizarre and a waste of time and resources.

Eventually, after several messages, the department relented. In any other profession, my three weeks of effort and hours of communication would have been reimbursed. In medicine, I am expected to do it for free. Years ago, a simple phone call was enough.

Going to the ER with a minor problem often results in an unnecessary admission. Patients are kept for days, subjected to every possible test, and referred to multiple specialists — all adding enormously to the bill.

Private hospitals are no longer places of healing. They are designed like hotels — comfortable, profitable, and incentivised to keep you in as long as possible.

I have seen patients spend 10 days in hospital for a single symptom, investigated exhaustively, discharged without a diagnosis, and sent home with strong analgesics. These same patients came to me, and after a proper history and examination, I diagnosed the problem and provided immediate relief.

GPs are seldom recognised or remunerated for their experience, expertise, and efficiency — yet they continue to provide excellent care.

Patients, too, have been conditioned to believe that every problem requires a specialist and a battery of tests, no matter how trivial.

During COVID, it was widely reported that hospitals and doctors were incentivised by big pharma to admit patients and prescribe certain drugs. This perverse incentive was normalised. Doctors who used cheap, effective, safe treatments like ivermectin were fired by profit‑driven employers and stripped of their licences by corrupt medical boards.

When corruption becomes normal, doctors, patients, and healthcare suffer.

We have reached a point — almost globally — where patients are treated as numbers. Doctors are compelled to see as many patients as possible or risk being fired. When things go wrong, it is the doctor who takes responsibility, not the employer. The doctor faces a disciplinary hearing before a medical board captured by corporate interests.

State hospitals fare no better. Administrators and politicians with no understanding of healthcare dictate how doctors must practise.

Doctors have lost their independence.

Patients have suffered.

And the noble profession of medicine has been reshaped into a dispassionate, profit‑driven industry.

The joy of practising medicine — listening, comforting, diagnosing, healing — has been replaced by administrative burdens, corporate dictates, and protocols designed to protect profits rather than patients. Many clinicians now feel like cogs in a machine rather than healers entrusted with human lives.

This transformation did not happen overnight. It crept in slowly, disguised as “efficiency,” “cost‑containment,” and “evidence‑based standardisation.” But beneath the language of progress lies a simple truth: the centre of gravity in healthcare has shifted away from the patient and toward powerful institutions whose priorities are financial, not ethical.

As we reflect on this shift, we must ask:

What kind of healthcare system do we want to leave for the next generation of doctors and patients?

Restoring the soul of medicine will require courage — from doctors, patients, and society. It will require reclaiming the sanctity of the doctor–patient relationship and resisting the forces that have turned healing into a commodity.

Medicine must return to its rightful purpose: to heal, to comfort, and to serve.

After COVID and the lies associated with it, the public has lost confidence in doctors, the healthcare profession, regulatory authorities, and government agencies. This corruption must end.

Patients must support independent practitioners who honour the doctor–patient relationship without interference. They must regain control of their funds. Third‑party funders who consume 90% of subscriptions for profit must be removed or strictly controlled.

Medical boards and journals receiving funding from big pharma and corporate bodies must be fully investigated. Corrupt members must be stripped of their titles and face harsh consequences. The same must apply to politicians; they must not receive campaign funding where conflicts of interest exist.

The rot in healthcare worldwide has gone too far — it must end now.

Despite the unfair challenges and the total lack of support from my medical board, the government, and corrupt medical associations, I managed to practise independently and maintain the doctor–patient relationship. This came at a huge financial loss. I was forced to find other sources of income to survive.

At the current rate, very few doctors will survive. I foresee a time when independent doctors will be replaced by half‑baked tele‑doctors and nurses working for big pharmacies and medical insurance companies. This type of care — which ignores proper history‑taking, examination, investigation, management, and follow‑up — will be fraught with serious mistakes. Patients will be given vitamins when they need transfusions, or dismissed when they need investigations for anaemia, asthma, or heart failure.

The rot in healthcare is so deep‑rooted that it will require people with courage and insight to change the system completely. We can no longer sit back and allow fat‑cat CEOs to make a killing while patient care is destroyed.

It is time to revive good, old‑fashioned, compassionate healthcare in the world again.

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About the Author

Dr E.V. Rapiti is a family physician who has served the densely populated and impoverished community of Mitchells Plain for over four decades, working with limited resources while maintaining an unwavering commitment to compassionate, patient‑centred care.

He became widely known during COVID for opposing the mainstream narrative and courageously using repurposed medicines, achieving a 99.97% success rate in treating more than 4,000 patients.

Dr Rapiti is passionate about mental health, women’s health, lifestyle medicine, and addiction. He is the author of the self‑help book 4 Steps 2 Healing, a practical guide for individuals and families affected by addiction.

He is currently writing a book documenting his experiences during COVID — a candid account of clinical courage, systemic failure, and the lessons the world must not ignore

robertrapiti@gmail.com