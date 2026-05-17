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Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
1d

You are a good man and a good doctor whose loyalty is to your patients, I thank you for that!

I have had several good doctors throughout my life but lately have been looking for a change. After moving to South Carolina years ago, I have had hospitalists and while they were fairly good I realized that their first loyalty is to the hospital, not the patient. Most doctors around here are hospitalists so my search hasn’t been easy.

A few years back, I wrote an essay called “Choose Your Doctor Wisely.” I wrote about my experiences in New York and New Jersey but will soon be updating it with my experience here in South Carolina.

If you’re interested, the link is below. Have a great and blessed day!

https://andrewdevlin.substack.com/p/choose-your-doctor-wisely?r=ugzy3&utm_medium=ios

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Grace's avatar
Grace
6h

Dr Rapiti I agree with you 100%.

As a doctor of your calibre, you will have to survive on just consultation fees. We have to remove ourselves from this evil system. They are killing us silently through chemical warfare.

Joni Lamb from Daystar chose not to trust the hospitals and today she is dead from something she could have been treated with. Even I have decided not to go to hospitals or doctors. However, I will rather go to someone of your calibre. I left the medical insurance as it was a waste of money.

I think more doctors need to take a stand. As an optometrist, we can only refer patients to state hospitals if the patient is almost blind and the patient gets priority only if they are diabetic. I don't see the logic in that.

Please continue taking a stand Dr Rapiti. I am in support of your stance.

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