Soul On A Journey
Dr Rapiti , you write from your heart . This article has so much truth . Pride and ego are responsible for so many broken relationships… it’s so unfortunate. The new generation feels that tolerance , “ putting up “ with situations or saying sorry are signs of weakness but I think these are signs of resilience . Maintaining a marriage requires effort and sacrificing one’s ego at times ( providing there is no domestic violence/ infidelity) is not a sign of weakness but strength.

Wafiqah
I relate to this but on a daughter to step mother relationship. We have been on and off silent with each other for 8 years. It's difficult and I want to change but how do you resolve this when I'm the child and should always be respectful and never overstepping.

Dr Rapitis response would be greatly appreciated.

