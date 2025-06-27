Dr EV Rapiti

Friday, 26 June 2025

Cape Town

Silence can be a powerful way to find inner peace. However, when it is used as a weapon to retaliate in anger, it can have devastating—even fatal—consequences.

Many people instinctively use silence to express deep-seated anger, unaware of the immense emotional damage it causes both to themselves and to those they are angry with.

While women often resort to painful stony silence to express their hurt; men, by contrast, may express their frustration through violence or aggression. However, it’s important to recognize that women, too, can become aggressive when emotionally overwhelmed. Both silence and violence—regardless of who engages in them—are equally destructive. These behaviours do not resolve conflict; they only deepen wounds and increase emotional distance.

Men and women use a stony, angry silence to show their partners how upset they are. This silence can last for days or even weeks, slowly consuming the relationship like a malignant cancer.

When spoken to, the only response from the angry partner is a cold, stoic “mmm,” a signal that says, “Stay out of my way; I don’t want to talk.” This reaction is a highly effective way to destroy the inner peace of their partner, who remains painfully unaware of the reason for the silent rage directed at them.

The silent partner makes it obvious they are offended, yet gives no indication of what caused their anger. This leaves the confused partner guessing, searching within themselves for answers—often in vain—as they try to make sense of the growing breakdown in communication and the deepening resentment in the home.

The partner at the receiving end tries to recall anything they may have said or done to justify the anger, but seldom finds the answer. The silence persists. Both partners stop talking for days or even weeks, and both become depressed. The one holding onto the anger begins to suffer more deeply: their depression worsens, their appetite disappears, and sleep becomes elusive. Meanwhile, the partner plagued by guilt becomes emotionally drained, frustrated, and helpless.

The home—meant to be a refuge from the harsh world outside—becomes a war zone of silence. The damage spills over into the workplace, affecting performance, leading to costly mistakes, and sometimes even job loss.

Out of desperation to escape the emotional pain, one or both partners may turn to substance use, risking addiction. In a state of intoxication or emotional instability, they could be involved in a serious accident or suffer a life-altering event such as a heart attack or mental breakdown. At that point, it’s too late for apologies. The damage is done.

When silence becomes unbearable, the partner who is being punished often tries to make peace, pleading for an explanation. The silent partner may see this as a victory and continues the torment, offering only more silence. Eventually, when they can no longer hold it in, the silence erupts into an outburst of harsh, hurtful words.

But what causes this kind of destructive behavior?

Often, it stems from trivial issues that have been blown out of proportion—or from a simple misunderstanding, perhaps a misinterpretation of a statement or its tone.

Highly sensitive individuals tend to read too much into innocent remarks. Instead of seeking clarity, they jump to conclusions, convinced their partner was being rude or hurtful. No amount of reasoning seems to change their mind.

Sensitivity, when paired with self-righteousness, becomes a major obstacle to peaceful resolution. At this point, communication becomes more about being right than about restoring peace, harmony, and happiness—not just for the couple, but for their silently suffering children.

Children who live in homes filled with constant conflict and emotional tension often suffer deeply. Their school performance can decline, they may become withdrawn or rebellious, and some may turn to drugs or alcohol to cope. In more severe cases, children may drop out of school entirely and join gangs out of frustration, anger, or the desire to find a sense of belonging that is missing at home. The emotional fallout they experience can shape their future negatively and perpetuate cycles of pain.

Couple’s counselling can be helpful, but only if both partners are genuinely willing to work through the misunderstanding with the goal of healing the relationship. Unfortunately, pride, self-righteousness, and stubbornness often prevent one or both from seeking help.

Counselling such couples is extremely difficult if either partner refuses to admit fault. This usually stems from a fear of losing face. But this is profoundly tragic, because no mistake is too big to forgive—especially if the goal is peace and happiness.

Long-standing marriages do not always end because of incompatibility. They often fall apart due to pride, stubbornness, and an inability to forgive.

Admitting you are wrong does not make you a lesser person. On the contrary, it takes courage and character to say, “I was wrong.” No reasonable person will punish you for your honesty and humility. In fact, it helps the hurt partner to heal and rebuild trust.

People in relationships who are unwilling to acknowledge their mistakes risk destroying something that could have been beautiful and enduring. Ending a relationship out of stubborn pride is like throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

If you are someone who struggles to say sorry, ask yourself: Why would I trade a once joyful relationship for a life of loneliness, just to protect my pride?

All the pain and suffering could be avoided with a simple word: Sorry. Your partner—who may still value you and be willing to do anything to make you happy—would be deeply touched by this gesture. Unless, of course, they are a narcissist who would use your apology against you, most people will be grateful and relieved by your honesty.

I hope this article offers a better perspective on how to sustain fulfilling and lasting relationships.

Dr EV RAPITI

Cape Town

27 June, 2025

Dr Rapiti is a family physician practicing in the poor economic suburb of Mitchells Plain, Cape Town for over 42 years. The suburb is rife with gender based violence, drugs and gangs. At the same time the majority of the community are highly religious hardworking people.He has a keen interest in relationship counselling and has had huge success in bringing couples together with his unique counselling skills, which hevhas honed over many years. He has a diploma in mental health but rarely uses medications for most mental illnesses.