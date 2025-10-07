The Senate Vaccine Hearing: A Tale of Two Testimonies

By Dr. Ellapen V. Rapiti

October 7, 2025

The September 2025 U.S. Senate hearing on vaccine safety was not merely a clash of opinions—it was a moral litmus test for modern medicine. On one side stood Aron Siri, a seasoned vaccine litigator whose testimony was grounded in data, legal precedent, and a fierce commitment to transparency. On the other stood Stanford’s Dr. Jake Scott, whose performance—despite academic credentials—was riddled with evasions, shallow rhetoric, and a troubling allegiance to institutional dogma.

Siri’s presentation was a masterclass in clarity. He cited peer-reviewed studies, exposed flaws in regulatory oversight, and challenged the Senate to confront the real-world consequences of coercive vaccine policies. His grasp of both science and law was undeniable. In contrast, Dr. Scott struggled to explain the basic mechanics of mRNA technology, failed to address concerns about long-term safety, and leaned heavily on appeals to authority rather than evidence.

Senator Ron Johnson’s intervention was decisive. With surgical precision, he dismantled the façade of expertise, revealing Scott and Senator Blumenthal as mouthpieces for big corporates’ pecuniary interests. Their inability to defend their positions under scrutiny was not just embarrassing—it was emblematic of a deeper rot within institutional medicine.

This hearing should serve as a wake-up call. When frontline clinicians, parents, and ethical advocates are silenced in favor of corporate narratives, medicine loses its soul. We must restore integrity, autonomy, and truth to the heart of healthcare. Aron Siri reminded us what principled advocacy looks like. The rest should hang their heads in shame.

This hearing should serve as a seminal moment in the history of medicine for ethical doctors and healthcare providers to reclaim their rightful place as the trusted custodians of public health. We must replace captured institutions like the FDA, CDC and WHO based on our ethics and years of frontline experience in the field of medicine.

Cape Town

Dr Rapiti a family physician and childcare specialist with over four decades of clinical experience has been a staunch advocate of ethical and evidence based medicine in the interest of the public. He was unafraid to challenge the false narratives about healthcare by big pharma and their surrogates from the media and academic institutions.