The Sea View Within

By Dr. E. V. Rapiti

February 10, 2026

www.drrapiti.com

This article was inspired by a client who told me he was building a three‑storey home on the hills of the popular seaside suburb of Simon’s Town, Cape Town, for a very wealthy foreigner. The cost of constructing this mansion on the rocky hillside was nearly three times the cost of building on flat land.

The reason for this extravagant choice was simple: the sea view.

He described the challenges of building on land not entirely suitable for housing — the excavation of massive rocks, the danger to workers, the engineering gymnastics required to stabilise the structure. All of it done for a view that could be enjoyed for free by simply walking to the shore.

I often drive past these homes on Sundays on my way to the local beach for a swim. Many of them stand alone, perched high above the road, with what looks like a hundred steep steps leading up to the front door. I have often wondered how exhausting it must be to climb those steps every day. If the residents are elderly, they would need several rest stops just to enter their own homes.

To me, this borders on the absurd. I cannot imagine trudging up those steps in the cold, rainy, windy Cape winters. Even if someone offered me one of those homes for free, I would decline. The isolation, the impracticality, and the sheer inconvenience make no sense to me.

These reflections led me to think more deeply about the pursuit of the perfect sea view — and what it reveals about our modern search for peace.

The world has always admired the sea. Its vastness, its rhythm, its promise of calm. For centuries, people have travelled great distances just to sit before it and feel, even briefly, that life is bigger than their worries.

Today, the super‑rich spend fortunes on mansions perched on cliffs, chasing the perfect sea view. They believe that if they can wake up to the ocean every morning, peace will finally settle into their lives. It is a beautiful dream — but it is also a costly illusion.

Because peace has never been a product of geography. It has always been a product of the inner world.

Those who live in modest homes, far from the shoreline, often discover something the wealthy overlook: the sea view that truly matters is the one inside. It is found through meditation, quiet reflection, prayer, soothing music, or simply sitting still long enough to hear one’s own breath. These practices cost nothing, yet they offer what money cannot buy — a mind that knows how to rest.

When the wise feel the need for renewal, they do not long for a mansion. They take a simple walk to the sea. They stand before the waves, watch them rise and fall, and allow the rhythm to wash through them. Then they return home — not to a palace, but to a place of inner clarity.

The sea has done its work.

Nature does not discriminate. Its healing is available to anyone willing to slow down long enough to receive it. You do not need a balcony overlooking the ocean to find peace. You need only a willingness to cultivate stillness within yourself.

The tragedy of modern life is that many chase external comforts while neglecting the inner landscape. We build bigger homes but smaller inner worlds. We accumulate possessions but lose the ability to sit quietly with ourselves. We seek luxury because we have forgotten the simplicity that nourishes the soul.

Yet the path back is always open.

A quiet room.

A few minutes of reflection.

A piece of music that softens the heart.

A walk to the sea when the world feels heavy.

These are the true luxuries — accessible to anyone, regardless of wealth.

The ocean will always be there, waiting. But the real work is learning to carry its calmness home with you.

“The super-rich spend fortunes on mansions for a sea view.

The wise, in modest homes without a view, find peace within — through meditation, quiet reflection, and soothing music.

Occasionally, they walk to the sea, watch the waves, and return home quietly revitalised.”

— Dr. E. V. Rapiti

Author’s Note

This reflection is not a criticism of those who choose luxury, but a reminder born from decades of listening to people’s struggles. I have seen how often we chase comfort in the wrong places — in houses, cars, views, and possessions — while neglecting the inner world that determines the quality of our lives. My drive to the sea each Sunday costs little, yet it gives me more peace than any mansion ever could. I share these thoughts in the hope that we all learn to invest more in the calmness of our minds than in the grandeur of our surroundings.

---