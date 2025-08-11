Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Loto.N's avatar
Loto.N
5d

Thanks for sharing this important lesson with us, it's so important to detoxify our brains from the ads on TV!

I'm filled with nostalgia recalling the times when due to a cold or a flu my grandma used to prepare me a bone broth with chicken and beef bones/meat, onions, carrots, celery, cinnamon and cloves and how it was extremely comforting. I also remember having hot milk and honey with few drops of hydro alcohol herbal solution to 'sweat it out' the night before bed. Light diet and few days after the illness was gone. Then for a week I used to continue to eat lightly and she used to buy some artichokes to help the liver detoxification. She could attend only 3rd class in primary education but she knew how to help during tough times when people didn't have easy access to pills or doctors. Foods and herbs should always be our first medicine especially when our body is in such a vulnerable state and the last thing it needs is to get overloaded with chemicals. Bless you! 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Ev RAPITI
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Ev RAPITI
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture