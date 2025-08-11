The risks of self-medicating

Dr E V Rapiti, Cape Town, August 11, 2025

"Use drugs carefully. The fourth leading cause of death in the US is due to physician prescribed drugs".

In our busy life, battling to find time to address a number of issues besides trying to meet the demands of our jobs, many of us have little time to attend to ourselves when we fall ill. To save time , even if we have medical cover, we take the easy and quick way out by self-medicating with a variety of drugs, without knowing the true ingredients of the drugs, their indications, safety, contraindications and efficacy. Most people are swayed by big pharma's advertising and marketing, promising them miracle cures in an instant.

People erroneously think that the more expensive the product, the better.

The body is capable of dealing with most problems without medication but we have become so fixated with drugs and convinced by the advertisers, that tiny problem is treated with a drug or cream.

Most people get away without any side effects or are unaware about the dangers of these drugs especially if they have chronic conditions.

In the case of flu, most people buy capsules or tablets with four ingredients and preservatives, cough Syrups, also with about four ingredients. Some of the ingredients, like antihistamines, in the cough syrup are similar to the ingredients in the flu preparations, which explains the severe drowsiness after these medications are consumed.

There is that odd occasion when patients end up with severe life threatening adverse reactions to these over the counter medications and land up in the ER.

CASE STUDY

Today I had such a patient. She works for a insurance company and just had a baby so she doesn't have enough time in the day to seek proper medical attention.

She decided to buy a flu capsule. That was not enough so she bought a another capsule and took them together, without realising that both had the same ingredients. She also took a multi-ingredient codeine analgesic, which had some of the ingredients that we present in the flu capsules.

All three medications had paracetamol, ephedrine and an antihistamine as well as preservatives and colouring agents.

Shortly after taking the analgesic, she developed a sudden generalised pruritic rash and struggled to breathe.

She was rushed to hospital. In hospital, the physician was unable to tell her what she reacted to because she could have reacted to any one of the 12 ingredients in the medications she took.

She was given a steroid injection, and investigated for possible allergens. These tests are limited to common allergens but cannot tell if a drug ingredient caused the reaction.

In such situations are left with little choice but to treat the symptoms.

She asked to be discharged after five days because she was anxious about not being with young baby of 8 months.

She sauntered into my rooms, dragging her heels, looking ill and despondent and related her horrible experience to me.

Severe drug reaction

It was obvious to me that she had a severe drug reaction but it was impossible to say to which drug.

Today she presented with severe pain in all her joints. She was investigated for arthritis in hospital but her tests came back negative.

Pain and emotional trauma

The pain kept her awake. She barely had two hours of sleep. She wept when she explained that she was in so much pain that she couldn't pick up her child.

She feared the worst. She was afraid as a young mother that she will be crippled by arthritis.

She couldn't grip anything or stand for long because of the pain.

Dangers of flu preparations

I explained to her that the flu preparations contained ephedrine, which was not necessary to treat a flu, it would dry up the secretions in the lungs, so it was not good for her asthma. The other bad effect of ephedrine is that it is stimulant, so it will keep her awake and might put her on a high.

One of the preparations had salicylate, which could make her asthma worse. All three capsules had antihistamines, which could make her drowsy.

This was polypharmacy when just one or two ingredients and rest would have survived.

Fibromyalgia misdiagnosed as arthritis

After careful examination, I noticed that she had extremely stiff muscles. I suspected that she had severe fibromyalgia and not arthritis.

After some dry needling, 90% of her joint pains resolved. She felt a huge sigh of relief to learn that it was not arthritis.

I found several patients have been misdiagnosed as having arthritis when their real problem was fibromyalgia.

Fibromyalgia, is often the result of stress when the muscles become taut and painful. Prolonged tightness of the voluntary muscles tend to tear at muscle origins and insertions at the level of the bones causing intense pain, creating the impression that the patient has arthritis.

The pain is periarticular and not in the joint spaces.

Fibromyalgia is often caused by the withdrawal of long term use of opiates, codeine, perpetual stress, anxiety, panic disorders and depression.

Patients often tend to self medicate with NSAIDs combined codeine. Long term use of these drugs can lead to codeine addiction and damage to the stomach lining through gastritis and serious nephrotoxicity.

People with hypertension, heart disease, asthma, and kidney disease should avoid using NSAIDs but many of them purchase these drugs, totally ignorant of the risks of taking NSAIDs.

My patient wanted to buy an expensive B6 tablet thinking that she had a nerve damage after watching a misleading advertisement for B6 on television.

Ideally, patients should try and avoid drugs with many ingredients. They should acquaint themselves with the side effects and contraindications before they are swept by the packaging.

Doctors, should find the time to educate patients, because it's difficult for the innocent public to obtain unbiased and honest information easily.

Searching the net only adds to people's confusion.

The best advice is avoid too many medications for minor illnesses. If in doubt, seek the advice of a professional. Not every condition needs a pill.

Dr E V Rapiti

Cape Town

August 11, 2025

Dr Rapiti is a family physician practicing in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town for over 42 years. He has a keen interest in addiction and the adverse effects of drugs. He is a strong advocate of style management of chronic conditions over medication.

robertrapiti@gmail.com.

